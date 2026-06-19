Little son,

I am sorry.



Not the kind of sorry

people say when the room gets quiet.



The kind that kneels.



The kind that cannot stand

after seeing your little shoes

with no future in them.



You were supposed to be trouble—

spilled juice, sticky hands,

pajamas outgrown by morning,

the moon mistaken for a ball.



You were supposed to make somebody tired

and happy to be tired.



Kohen, forgive us

for the country

that found your body

before it found its heart.



Forgive us

for every grown person

who knew the world was cruel

and still could not make it gentle

in time for you.



Wherever you are,

may no one ask your mother

to be strong.



May she be allowed

to break

and be held.



May you be warm.

May you be clean.

May you be called by your name

until the place holding you

sounds like home.

********************************

A one-year-old does not know what poverty is.



He does not know Walmart, loss prevention, probable cause, administrative leave, shoplifting statutes, press conferences, or the American habit of making Black need stand trial before Black grief is allowed to speak. He knows wetness. He knows discomfort. He knows the body before shame. He knows, in the wordless theology of infancy, that when he cries someone is supposed to come.



A diaper, to him, is not merchandise. It is not inventory. It is not an item in a police report. It is not evidence. It is the small, ordinary mercy that stands between his skin and pain. It is the first form of public health most of us ever receive. It is care, folded and fastened. It is relief before language.



In Senatobia, Mississippi, five days before Juneteenth, that small mercy entered the wilderness of suspicion. Police responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart involving allegedly stolen diapers. Inside the vehicle were Kohen Wiley, his mother, Vellesiya Wiley, and her friend, who was driving. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has said the vehicle moved toward officers and nearly struck one before an officer fired. Kohen’s mother disputes that account. She has said her friend was not driving toward the officers and that she believes the diapers had been paid for. Kohen was shot and killed. His mother was physically unharmed. Her friend was seriously injured. The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation investigates.



There are still facts the public has not seen. The footage has not been released. The officer’s name has not been made public. The state has its account, the mother has hers, and between them lies a dead baby whose life cannot be returned by any eventual finding. Kohen’s family has demanded body-camera footage, dash-camera footage, and Walmart surveillance video. Officials have said video will be released after the investigation is complete.



But some things are already clear enough to grieve and clear enough to condemn. A reported allegation about diapers summoned armed agents of the state. An officer fired into a vehicle. A one-year-old Black child was killed. A family was shattered. A town rose in protest. And America, as it always does, began preparing its questions in the wrong order.



Did they steal? Did they run? Did the car move? Did the officer fear for his life?



The first question should have been simpler.



Why was a baby’s basic need ever allowed to become a police matter?



Because America never intends to arrive with care for Black people. It is late with repair. Late with housing. Late with wages. Late with medicine. Late with clean water. Late with childcare. Late with the apologies.

But it is never late with police.



Kohen Wiley was one. The number is almost too small to bear. One is barely arrival. One is gums and wobbling legs, sleep-warmed cheeks, a shirt damp from drool, a body still astonished by the world. One is before memory hardens into story. One is before the child can tell you what hurt him. One is before he can know that some children are born into a country that will make their mothers explain why they deserved to survive.



His grandmother, Veronica Roberson, who babysat him often, spoke to the press about Kohen’s smile and the way he loved a toy lawnmower that blew bubbles as he pushed it through the yard.



This is what the state stole. Not an abstraction. Not a symbol. Not a headline. A baby who should have chased bubbles. A baby who should have believed, for a little while longer, that the world was made of grass and hands reaching down to lift him. A baby who should have outgrown the diapers that now sit at the center of his killing like a national confession.



A diaper is not a luxury. This cannot be said too plainly. A diaper is not a moral test. A diaper is not a parenting accessory. A diaper is not proof that a family has budgeted well enough to deserve respect. A diaper is sanitation, health, childcare, sleep, employment, and tenderness. It is the thing a child cannot provide for himself and the thing a decent society would make impossible to lack.



Yet the National Diaper Bank Network reports that nearly one in two U.S. families with young children cannot afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry, and healthy. SNAP and WIC cannot be used to buy diapers. TANF cash assistance can be used, but the network notes that only 23 percent of families below the federal poverty line receive TANF cash assistance nationwide.



This is how policy becomes a trap. You cannot afford diapers. Because you cannot afford diapers, you cannot leave the baby at childcare. Because you cannot leave the baby at childcare, you miss work. Because you miss work, you lose money. Because you lose money, you fall further behind. Then the same country that built the trap points at you inside it and calls you irresponsible.



Poverty is not merely the absence of money. Poverty is the presence of policy.



And for Black people, poverty has never been incidental. It has been arranged. In 2024, Census data showed Black Americans were 13.6 percent of the total U.S. population but 23.4 percent of the population living in poverty under the official poverty measure; the ratio of poverty population to total population for Black Americans was 1.7. In the same Census release cycle, Black household median income declined by 3.3 percent between 2023 and 2024, while the Supplemental Poverty Measure rate increased for Black individuals. Mississippi itself is nearly 38 percent Black and has a poverty rate of 17.8 percent.



These numbers are not happenstance. They were made.



They were made by stolen labor and unpaid debt, by land denied and neighborhoods redlined, by schools underfunded and hospitals closed, by wages kept low and wealth hoarded, by prisons filled and mothers surveilled, by every generation of Black people told to begin a race at the point where the last generation had been tripped. America speaks of Black poverty as if it were a cultural condition instead of a white nation’s achievement.



First, Black people are robbed. Then the robbery is renamed history. Then the poverty caused by the robbery is renamed pathology. Then the desperate acts poverty produces are renamed crime. Then police are sent to manage what policy has made. Then, when someone is dead, the country asks whether the poor behaved correctly.



That is why the diaper aisle matters. It is where the abstractions become small enough to hold. It is where the nation’s grand language of freedom collapses under the weight of a basic need.



The Associated Press reported that the town of Senatobia has about 8,300 residents and is roughly 40 percent Black, while its mayor and most of its Board of Aldermen are white. These numbers are not a surprise in places such as Mississippi. But the mistake would be to turn Mississippi into an exception. Mississippi is not America’s opposite. Mississippi is America with fewer false pleasantries. The state’s history makes the pattern easier to see, but the pattern is national: to exist as a Black person is a criminal act.



The plantation watched Black labor. The South’s Black Codes watched Black freedom. Jim Crow watched Black ambition. The modern police watch Black poverty in a Walmart parking lot and call it public safety.



No alleged property offense should be able to place a bullet in conversation with a one-year-old.



That sentence should not have to be written. Its obviousness is its shame. Yet here we are, in a country so fluent in police logic that a dead baby must compete with speculation about a vehicle’s angle.



And then there is the Black mother. America will try to make her the scene of the crime. It always does. It will ask what she did, what she knew, what she should have done differently. It will ask whether she was calm enough, obedient enough, careful enough, poor in the proper way, frightened in the proper measure, innocent in the exact choreography required for her child to remain alive. It will put her motherhood on trial because that is easier than putting the country on trial.



A child’s right to live cannot depend on whether his mother performs panic correctly. Black mothers have always been expected to be citizen, suspect, shield, attorney, crisis negotiator, and saint, all while holding the child the country has already failed. And eventually, Black mothers learn there is no safe choreography when the audience has already decided your very existence is wrong.



Kohen had no politics except need. A baby cannot comply, cannot flee, cannot threaten, cannot explain, cannot raise his hands, cannot say, “I am innocent.” He was one. That is almost all there is to say, and in this country it is still not enough.



The phrase ACAB will offend people who are less offended by a dead baby than by the language grief uses to name what killed him. But here it must be said with precision. All cops are bastards is not a claim about the private soul of every person who wears a badge. It is a claim about the public function of the badge itself. It means that the institution is designed to stand between the vulnerable and the world they need, not as care but as force.



The officer does not need to hate Black people for the institution to produce anti-Black death. That is the horror. The machine does not require monsters at every lever. It requires policies that defer to rage, prosecutors who hesitate, unions that protect, reports that obscure, footage that waits, budgets that swell, stores that call, and a public trained to imagine the officer’s terror more vividly than the Black person’s.



This is why reform so often feels like a eulogy with a budget request attached. More training did not make Kohen visible. The possibility of body-camera footage did not keep him alive. Administrative leave did not interrupt the bullet. An investigation cannot give him a second birthday. Transparency matters, yes. The family deserves every frame, every second, every report, every name, every fact. But footage is not freedom.



The answer cannot be another reform that leaves police as the universal tool for American failure. Police should not answer diaper need. Police should not answer hunger, homelessness, mental illness, school discipline, unpaid fines, broken taillights, fare evasion, children selling water, mothers trying to survive the math of abandonment. The fact that police are called to everything is not proof that they are necessary. It is proof that this country has destroyed or refused every gentler form of response.



A civilized country would have met diaper need with diapers. This country met it with bullets.



America says slavery ended, Jim Crow died, civil rights were given. It says progress came. It says the arc bent. It says the nation, however slowly, moves toward justice. It speaks of freedom in the past tense, as though Black people are not still forced to live inside the conditions attached to it. But Kohen Wiley was not killed by the past. He was killed in the present. In the present, diapers are still not guaranteed. In the present, poverty is still punished. In the present, Black people are still overrepresented among the poor because the old thefts learned new methods. In the present, Black mothers are still asked to prove innocence under armed suspicion.

In the present, property can summon police faster than need can summon care.



Do not ask whether a box of diapers was worth a child’s life. That question is too small and too cruel. Ask what kind of country makes diapers a matter of criminal suspicion. Ask what kind of freedom leaves a baby’s body vulnerable to a price tag. Ask what public safety means when a one-year-old is dead. Ask why America is always early with the gun and late with the care.



Kohen should have grown beyond diapers into little shoes, into scraped knees, into mispronounced words, into cartoons, into a backpack too big for his shoulders. He should have learned the taste of summer, the comfort of being expected home, the music of his name called from another room.



Instead, he becomes another measure of what this country refuses to deliver. Another Black child turned into evidence. Another family made to grieve in public so the rest of us might briefly tell the truth about America.

And because this releases on Juneteenth, I want to name what this day asks of us beyond remembrance. For the eighth year, through my organization, We Have Stories, we are raising money to support 100 unhoused Black people with care packages filled with hygiene products, food, notebooks, pens, first aid, socks, and direct cash support. We are now at $17,500 of our $20,000 goal, only $2,500 away from being able to fully do this work again.



If you have ever wondered how to make Juneteenth actionable, this is one small but meaningful answer: help us place something useful, tender, and immediate into the hands of people this world too often refuses to see. Please donate $5 (or more) and share if you can.

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