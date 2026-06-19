In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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Rock Wilcox's avatar
Rock Wilcox
5d

Poverty is not improved by the powers-that-be who refuse to raise the minimum wage, presently at 7.25/hour, while, at the same time, whine that a yearly six-digit salary (174,000, if memory serves) is too little to take care of the nation's business.

Billionaires and multimillionaires are no better, acting as if they themselves are grossly underpaid; and by refusing to pay their workers a living wage, as they have the attitude of Mr. Spacely, thinking that George is overpaid and underworked.

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Ellen Williams's avatar
Ellen Williams
5d

He should serve life in prison like any other murderer.

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