Dear Readers,



It has been some weeks since I last wrote to you, a quiet time in which I’ve turned my attention inward, toward short stories I am hoping to soon share. The days have filled themselves with work, obligations, and moments that seem to accumulate without intention, without clear shape.



Still, certain images break through the noise.



Yesterday, I came across a photograph of a child in Gaza, impossibly frail, a body hollowed by hunger. It was a sight that caused me to pause, and then break into tears. The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza is devastating and urgent; in recent weeks alone, starvation has claimed the lives of dozens of children, with severe malnutrition rapidly increasing due to restricted access to essential food and medical supplies. More than a million people are currently facing catastrophic levels of hunger, with hospitals overwhelmed and aid deliveries severely limited.



I wrote a poem after seeing that image, in an attempt to give words to the ache it left within me. I share it with you today in hopes it might stir something, as the image did in me; might remind us of our fragile connections and collective responsibilities.



If you are moved to help, I have included a link below where you can support families enduring this ongoing crisis. Please feel free to share this poem if it resonates, if it feels necessary.

Support families in Gaza through the Sameer Project, learn more about their work here:



https://www.instagram.com/thesameerproject

