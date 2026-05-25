In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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Kim C Dickerson, MS's avatar
Kim C Dickerson, MS
May 25

There were times I was homeless, hungry, and didn’t have a penny to my name. Over 30 years later, I still remember the names, faces, organizations that gave me a bag of groceries, a gas card, or helped me pay my rent. They didn’t just leave their mark on me because they helped me, they left their mark on me because I felt seen instead of invisible. I felt worthy instead of worthless. Mostly? People believed in my humanity. What an amazing gift.

Thank you for helping the (often) invisible, Fred. It matters.

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Leaf Seligman's avatar
Leaf Seligman
May 25

Frederick, I feel you, brother and I concur with every word you wrote, every feeling you expressed. Daily, I struggle to keep from blinking as I bear witness to the dimensions and layers of suffering, of sheer cruelty and wanton desecration. In Clonakilty, Ireland I saw a brass plaque that read:In Memory of Those Who died Homeless in our Vulture Republic.” It’s everywhere. And I keep reading your writing, contributing to your fundraisers, helping folks I know, and showing up in the ways I can, mostly, twice a week at the county jail to run listening circles—because the moment we stop, we surrender our humanity. No, we won’t end the wars and the hegemony and the empire with our small acts. We will simply and meaningfully assure each other that we still matter to each other because we ARE each other.

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