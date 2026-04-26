In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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Em Chitty's avatar
Em Chitty
4d

Thank you. I started writing essays on Substack a little over a year ago, and while it has been a good experience, I have felt guilty when I couldn't produce something for the kind people who are "my" few subscribers, most of whom know me in real life and are supporting me more than my work. Is it work? Is it thought? Is it feeling? Most importantly, is it transitory?

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whyisthatracist's avatar
whyisthatracist
4d

Thank you for your always helpful, timely, and insightful offerings. The noise, nagging and constant, threatens the creative process and your poem itself demands the silence and pauses and instances of noticing we need to embrace. Thank you.

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