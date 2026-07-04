In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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Mary Beth Poremski's avatar
Mary Beth Poremski
Jul 4

Frederick, I awoke to this piece this morning having forgotten the date and already having forgotten why this broken, almost dead “democracy” ever had reason to celebrate. I have come to realize that celebrations are more often a tool of control, a collective, annual hypnotism that doses you with just enough euphoria to forget the ills of history, organized religion, and the culture that is built around the power of the few, the oligarchy of the national narrative, religious doctrine, and a culture that convinces the hypnotized that the ugly underbelly of a powerful organization, be it religious or system of government, caste or racial hierarchy, does not exist because the euphoria cannot be disturbed or challenged.

I have never, by nature, been “all in” on narratives fed me by collectives or groups convinced that their willing consumption of the elixirs of amnesia would be my salvation. Your narrative captures so vividly the cost of collective surrender. And that surrender comes with a terrible cost to the powerless.

A family denied justice and the power of generational wealth was not, however, wiped off the slate because the power of truth could not be generationally silenced. Your work has deftly reminded us that not all that is shiny is gold, and that suffering is the currency of truth. I will walk through this “holiday” acknowledging that reality and celebrating the fact that truth may be battered and bloody, but it will always be preserved by those with the courage to speak it. Thank you for that.

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Laura Davis's avatar
Laura Davis
Jul 4

Powerful essay. Thank you.

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