In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
1d

They just gave up their signature piece of legislation for a generation: Obamacare. It doesn't seem like they even realize this. Their actions rest on their bogus theory of defeating right wing fascism by moving to the right. In spite of losing the election this way they still stick to their unproven theory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heather Powers's avatar
Heather Powers
1d

I hope this capitulation by the Democrats leads people to develop an actual understanding of the true nature of liberalism. This surrender to Republicans was not cowardice on the part of Democrats. This was Democrats defending their priorities- the status quo. It seems the vast majority of people don’t have a clue what all of the foundational beliefs of liberalism are. It is an ideology that is inseparable from capitalism because at its very foundation is the belief in the right to private property. As liberals, Democrats can never threaten, in any way, this basic tenant so they are always “forced” to move right as opposed to left. Aligning with conservatives on the right will never cause harm to the current system or diminish capitalist power, but aligning with leftists will. To be a a true leftist is to know this system we currently live under is completely unsustainable in so many ways (climate change, degrading human health and wellbeing, overconsumption of natural resources, etc.).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frederick Joseph
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture