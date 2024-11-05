First Let’s Acknowledge…

There's an ache in the air, isn't there? A hum of anxiety clinging to everything. None of us really knows what's waiting on the other side of this election. But in these next days, take your time-celebrate if you need to, grieve if you must, let every feeling have its breath. And when that's done, let's remember what we're here for, what we've been building with our voices, our hands.

No matter who they say has won, the work waits for us— there will still be people without homes, there will still be lands drenched in the blood of genocide, human rights trampled, waters rising, forest fires raging, identities criminalized, lives stolen like seeds in a storm.

This election influences how we fight for progress, but we must do so regardless. So, my hope is that we continue to stand, side by side, pushing forward, until the world remembers us as we were meant to be—a chorus of change, relentless and unbroken.

Forward together.

Election Night Discussion

Join me and my friend Jeremy Chan-Kraushar this Election Night for a live discussion on Instagram! We'll be diving into the big issues, breaking down election results, and sharing insights on what they mean for our communities and the future of our country. This is a critical moment, and we're excited to bring you an open, thoughtful, and in-depth conversation. Tune in from 8 PM to 10 PM EST on @fredtjoseph or @jchankraushar to be a part of the discussion. See you there

