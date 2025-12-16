I am eighteen, a few weeks from my high school graduation, and the floor of Red Lobster is carpeted in a gray that pretends it is neutral. The lights hang low, forgiving no one. Butter lives in the air here. Salt does too. It coats everything, even the way I breathe. Ironically, it never smells much of fish. I am carrying plates past a table of four, smiling with my mouth only, my body moving on a practiced path that knows where not to bump, where not to spill. My hands are steady. That surprises my coworkers. Everything else is not.



The woman at the table is asking for more biscuits. The man is laughing loudly, his laugh cracking open and spilling across the room like something dropped. I nod. I always nod. My voice comes out even, polite, trained. I hear myself say Of course as if it belongs to someone else. My body is here, but my mind is miles away. It is somewhere north and south at the same time. It is in Scarsdale and it is in the Bronx. It is holding plates and holding a breath it does not want to let go of.



Calvary Hospital keeps appearing behind my eyes. White walls. Quiet halls. The smell that is not quite medicine and not quite death but knows both intimately. My grandmother is there. My best friend. She is dying slowly of her second battle with breast cancer, which is its own kind of cruelty, because slow dying gives you time to think, and time costs money, and we do not have it. Every hour she stays there feels borrowed. Every minute feels like a bill we cannot pay.



I set the plates down. Lobster tails glisten under the lights, pink and split open, butter pooling. Someone says thank you. Someone says can I get another drink. I nod again. I am nodding myself thin.



I am supposed to be at the hospital. I am supposed to be sitting at her bedside, watching her chest rise and fall, counting each one as if the number would hold her here. I am supposed to be memorizing her face while it is still hers. Instead I am here, working hours into the night after school, refilling water glasses, wiping crumbs, doing math in my head that never comes out right. I am saving for something I do not want to buy. I am saving for goodbye.



Hospice costs money. Funerals cost more. Grief, it turns out, is not free.



I turn toward the kitchen. The swing doors breathe in and out, in and out, like something alive. The heat hits me first. The clatter follows. Plates collide. Pans scream. Orders are shouted and caught midair. This is where the noise lives, where you come when you want to disappear for just a second. I lean forward, checking the heat lamp, scanning for the ticket number I memorized because I have to keep moving. If I stop, everything else will catch up.



That is when I see them.



My classmate and coworker, Dwayne, is standing near the office. He has his phone in his hand, which is wrong already because we are not supposed to have them out. His shoulders are tight. His face is doing something I have never seen it do before. Our manager, Kelvin, is beside him, leaning down slightly, listening too closely. They are both looking at me. Not past me. Not through me. At me.



Something shifts in my chest. It is small at first, like a warning knock.



Kelvin calls my name. My name sounds strange in his mouth, heavier than it should be. I take a step forward. The plate in my hands tilts just a little. I correct it without thinking.



Dwayne looks at me and then looks away. His eyes are wet. That is when I know. I know before he opens his mouth. I know before the words come out crooked and careful, as if they might break if he is not gentle enough.



Your mom just called, he says.



The room narrows. The sounds stretch thin. The kitchen becomes distant, like it is underwater. I am suddenly aware of every smell at once. Butter. Shrimp. Burnt bread. Cleaning solution. Sweat. I am aware of the rubber matting beneath my feet, tacky with grease, holding the imprint of a hundred nights like this.



He does not rush. He does not have to. The words arrive anyway.



Your grandmother passed away.



The sentence lands and the world does not end, which feels like a betrayal. Instead, gravity remembers me. It pulls hard. My knees give first. The plate slips from my hands, falls, shatters. The sound is sharp and wet and wrong. Food splatters across the floor. Something cracks inside me that makes no noise at all.



I am on the ground before I understand that I am falling. The gray carpet presses into my palms. The smell rushes up and fills my mouth. Someone gasps. Someone swears. Someone says my name again, softer this time, as if volume might have caused this.



I am crying, but it feels delayed, like it had to travel a long distance to reach me. My chest caves inward. My throat burns. I see her face then, clear as if she is standing in front of me, not in a hospital bed miles away. I see her hands. I hear her voice. I think of all the hours I traded for tips, all the nights I was not there. I think of the money still missing, the bills that will not stop coming just because she has stopped breathing.



The kitchen smells stay with me. The sound of the plate breaking stays. I know, even now, that this moment will never leave me. I know that years from now, I will still be able to stand in this place without being here, feel the rubber flooring under my knees, hear the crash, smell the butter, and be eighteen again, holding food meant for strangers while my best friend is leaving the world.

************

There are days that arrive as days do, without announcement, and there are days that arrive already carrying something with them. Today is such a day. The calendar does not distinguish it from any other. The clock does not hesitate. And yet the body knows. The body receives the date not as information but as weight.



It has been nearly twenty years since my grandmother died, and still, on her birthday, the floor seems to give way in the same manner it did that night at Red Lobster. Not in memory. In sensation. The drop is immediate. Familiar. The years do not intervene. They do not buffer the fall. What I feel is not similar to what I felt then. It is the same.



This sameness unsettles me. It challenges the assurances we are given about time, about distance, about the supposed mercy of years. We are told that time moves forward, that it carries us away from what once undid us, that it leaves things behind. We are told that what recedes grows quieter. But the body tells a different story. The body keeps its own calendar. It refuses to forget what it once learned how to feel.



It is tempting to call this memory, but memory implies distance, a looking back from somewhere safe. What happens on days like this is not recollection but return. When one of her favorite Al Green songs finds me unguarded, I hear the vinyl turning steadily in her living room, I am not thinking about her dancing. I am there again. The furniture shifts to make room for her movement. The air changes. The room I am currently in loses its authority. Time loosens its grip.



The body arrives before the mind can object. The temperature changes. Something drops in the chest. The throat tightens around a sound that does not belong to the present moment. The calendar insists it has been decades. The body refuses to negotiate.



This is not unique to grief. Grief is simply my most honest example. The same thing happens with love. With joy. With fear. A song can return you to your first love with such precision it feels surgical. The opening notes play and suddenly you are younger, standing in a different room, with a different posture, believing things you no longer believe. The years between collapse. You are not remembering who you were. You are briefly being who you were.



Taste works the same way. You eat something you have not eaten in years and the mouth recognizes it instantly. A kitchen appears. A table. Someone who once fed you. Someone you once needed. The feeling arrives intact. Not dulled. Not archived. Whole.



Even places behave this way. A certain carpet. A certain smell. Butter in the air. The sound of a plate breaking where it should not. These details do not age. They wait. And when they return, they do not knock.



We like to believe we govern our interior lives, that we can choose when to feel and when to remain intact. But these moments reveal the fiction in that belief. We do not decide when we return. We are summoned. The invitation is not optional.



The body is how this happens. The body does not distinguish between past and present the way the mind insists on doing. It recognizes rhythm, pressure, frequency. It remembers what it learned when it first learned it. This is why the reaction is physical before it is conceptual. The body has already arrived by the time the mind begins to ask what year it is.



I do not believe this means we are trapped in the past. That accusation misunderstands what is actually occurring. This is not stagnation. It is motion. It is evidence that something reached us deeply enough to remain reachable. That we were changed in ways that time did not undo.



We are taught to equate growth with distance. To grow, we are told, is to leave things behind. To heal is to feel less. To mature is to be less affected. But what if maturity is not insulation? What if it is capacity? The capacity to hold more than one time at once. The capacity to feel without breaking. The capacity to return without being lost.



There is a loneliness to this, because the world does not move when you do. The room remains the same. The day continues. No one announces that you have briefly been relocated. You are expected to keep standing even as part of you is somewhere else entirely. But perhaps this is depth.



To live fully is to accept interruption. To accept that certain songs will always undo you. That certain dates will always carry weight. That certain moments will never become stationary. This is not because you have failed to move on. It is because you allowed yourself to be marked.



Time, then, is not the neutral force we imagine. It does not dissolve emotion. It rearranges it. It gives it new entrances, new disguises, new ways of arriving. The idea that time heals all wounds is less an observation than a wish. What time actually does is make room.



This is why grief still finds me years later, especially on my grandmother’s birthday. And why joy does too. And love. And longing. These emotions are not fixed to their original moments. They travel. They migrate. They wait.



Perhaps this is what it means to be human: to live in layered time, to carry many versions of ourselves within us, each waiting for the right sound, the right taste, the right room to surface. None of these selves disappear. They remain reachable.



Because by the end of the day, the song will fade. The date will pass. The floor will be solid again. And yet something will remain altered. You will know, again, that time is not as simple as it pretends to be. That emotions move more freely than bodies do. That love does not recognize expiration dates.



Our emotional lives are not straight lines but constellations, lighting up in response to whatever draws near. And perhaps that is the real work of time—not to make us forget, but to teach us how to carry what has touched us without dropping it, even when the floor gives way.

