In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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Stacey Dexter's avatar
Stacey Dexter
5d

Fred, thank you once again for putting people in need and the organizations who support them into the spotlight. If I'm asked one more time to "pitch in" for someone's political campaign...it's like throwing pennies into the ocean: we will never see the benefits of our donations. This way of giving is tangible. Supporting women in need and the nonprofits who give everything to help them is tantamount to our survival as a people much less a nation. I sincerely hope this goal is achieved ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹

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Alexander Chee's avatar
Alexander Chee
1d

Done.

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