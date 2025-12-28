Photo by Sayra Havranek.

My Friends,

The holidays have a way of revealing what we are made of.



It is a season when the contradictions of this country sit close to the surface. Abundance beside absence. Celebration beside quiet panic. Children waiting for joy while adults calculate what must be sacrificed to make room for it. In moments like that, one begins to understand that care is never abstract. It is always specific. It is always costly. It always asks something of us.

This year we brought our annual care to Gladys Books & Wine.

I had only been in Gladys Books twice before holding our holiday mutual aid event there, but from the moment I first walked in, I know I wanted to support the space. Especially because it was touted as being a Black woman queer-owned establishment. But beyond that, there was something in the name, in the intention, that felt familiar. Then I learned that the owner was someone I already knew—Tiffany Dockery. And then I learned the deeper truth.

The store exists in honor of her grandmother, Gladys. A woman whose life, like so many grandmothers’ lives, was not recorded in headlines but preserved in practice. Books passed down. Doors kept open. People welcomed in.



That was another moment when I felt my own grandmother, Thelma, whispering quietly over my shoulder.



My mutual organization, We Have Stories, exists because of Thelma. Because of what she survived. Because of what she gave without calling it generosity. Because she understood, long before there was language for it, that survival is communal. That no one gets through this world alone, no matter how loudly the culture insists otherwise. Much of what I do now is an attempt to keep her present, not as memory alone, but as instruction.



Standing in a space named for another grandmother, doing work animated by the same impulse, felt less like coincidence than inheritance. As though Gladys and Thelma were continuing a conversation through us. As though they were reminding us that love, if it is to mean anything, must take form.



So on Christmas Eve, together, we gave away over $50,000 in mutual aid. More than $30,000 in books and toys. Over $20,000 in direct cash support. More than 200 families were met in a moment when the world feels increasingly unlivable for those without cushion or protection.



This is not a small thing, not in a year like this one. A year in which the cost of living has risen beyond reason, houselessness has become impossible to ignore, and cruelty has once again been given permission to speak plainly. A year in which systems reveal, without shame, who they are designed to abandon. In such a time, mutual aid is not sentimental. It is defiant. It is the refusal to accept that suffering must be normalized.



Over the course of 2025, we gave away more than $150,000 in mutual aid. But numbers alone cannot account for what this represents. What matters is the insistence. The insistence that we are responsible for one another. The insistence that our ancestors did not endure what they endured so that we might become indifferent.



This feels like the right way to close the giving year. Not with declarations of victory, but with resolve. With gratitude. With the understanding that the work continues, because it must.

Photo by Sayra Havranek.

Photo by Sayra Havranek.

Photo by Sayra Havranek.

Photo by Sayra Havranek.

Photo by Sayra Havranek.

Photo by Sayra Havranek.

With Love,

Fred

If my work has ever moved you, taught you, or made you feel seen, please consider ordering my novel This Thing of Ours or becoming a paid subscriber. I keep my writing free because I believe in access, but sustaining that vision takes support. Your contribution helps me keep creating with care and honesty.