In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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Eiryn Hernandez's avatar
Eiryn Hernandez
Mar 26

This was so profound 🥹 needed this one today!

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1 reply by Frederick Joseph
Niyonu Spann's avatar
Niyonu Spann
Mar 26

Thank you. As I said in my restack, you keep speaking my heart, brilliantly written.

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