A photo of our 2024 Christmas Eve mutual aid effort taken by Sayra Havranek.

We’ve raised $15,000 of $30,000 to buy toys, books, coats, and give financial help to 200 families for the eighth year in a row.



I want to start there, not because it’s impressive, but because it’s real. It means in the past few days, people stopped in the middle of everything else they’re carrying, and chose to care. That matters more to me than the number itself.



But I also want to be honest about where we are.



We’re only halfway to our $30,000 goal, and we have literally only two days left. If we don’t make it, parts of what we planned simply won’t happen. That’s not a metaphor. It’s not urgency theater. It’s just the reality of trying to take care of people in a moment when everything feels stacked against them.



This is our eighth year doing Christmas Eve mutual aid. Eight years of toys for kids. Eight years of coats when the cold sets in. Eight years of food, of small financial relief, of families getting through a day that can feel especially cruel when you’re already struggling. This year, we’re trying to support 200 families.

Help Families



And the backdrop matters.



Donald Trump is waging war on marginalized people. The cost of living keeps rising while wages don’t. Houselessness has exploded in ways that are visible on every block if you’re willing to look. ICE continues to terrorize families. We are still watching genocide unfold in real time, funded and defended by governments that still expect us to go about our days like this is normal. Every headline feels heavier than the last. Every system feels more openly hostile. There’s a particular kind of numbness that sets in when the harm is constant and the scale is so large you don’t know where to put your hands.



I feel that numbness too. It’s hard to find it in me to write—let alone continue to ask people to donate to help strangers. But what mutual aid does, at its best, is interrupt the heaviness.

Not by pretending things aren’t bad, but by refusing to let that be the end of the story. It creates a small, concrete place where the answer isn’t despair or scrolling or rage alone, but action. Someone eats. Someone stays warm. A child feels joy for a moment. A family breathes a little easier.



That may sound small compared to everything we’re up against. It’s not. It’s how people survive.



If you’ve been reading my work, supporting it, sharing it, or just staying in conversation with me this year, I want you to know how deeply thankful I am. This mutual aid effort is the last thing I’m asking for this year, and I’m asking because the moment is here and the window is closing.



If you have five dollars, it helps. Truly. If you have more, it helps even more.

If you don’t have anything to give, I still mean it when I say thank you for being here.

Also, if you want to let more people know what’s going on so they can support as well—there’s a flyer about the effort below that you can share on social media or print and give to folks.

