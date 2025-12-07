Last night I went to see Erykah Badu for the 25th anniversary of her album Mama’s Gun, and between the end of the show and this morning on my flight I kept thinking about her performance of “Times a Wastin’.” Something in the way she delivered that song stayed with me. I started jotting notes in my phone and a poem grew from that moment. I hope it means something to you.

Thank You, Erykah

If my work has ever moved you, taught you, or made you feel seen, please consider ordering my novel This Thing of Ours or becoming a paid subscriber. I keep my writing free because I believe in access, but sustaining that vision takes support. Your contribution helps me keep creating with care and honesty.