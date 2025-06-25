I spent most of the morning searching for the language to frame this moment, and yet, I find the words still elusive. Because what unfolded last night is not merely Zohran Mamdani prevailing over Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral Democratic primary. It is about the resilience of collective power. It is about the audacity to rebuke entrenched institutions and the courage to confront establishments built upon complacency and despair.

This day signifies that, contrary to what the cynics have claimed, all is not yet lost. Hope remains within our grasp, so long as we find the strength to reach toward it. And though today my words falter, and the page feels insufficient, I offer instead something rare, a glimpse into my thoughts through a video.