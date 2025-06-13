Emancipation Day celebration, June 19, 1900 held in "East Woods" on East 24th Street in Austin. Credit: Austin History Center.

Every Juneteenth, we are reminded of both a delayed freedom and an ongoing responsibility. On June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, freedom finally arrived in Galveston, Texas—ending one painful chapter, but leaving many others unwritten. Today, Juneteenth serves as both a celebration of liberation and a powerful reminder that true freedom remains incomplete until equity and justice are realities for all Black people.



For six consecutive years, my foundation, We Have Stories, has honored this legacy through mutual aid, directly addressing urgent needs within marginalized communities. This Juneteenth, we center our efforts on supporting unhoused Black individuals, whose current struggles reflect historical neglect and systemic barriers.



Our goal this year is critical: raising $20,000 to provide carefully curated care packages and direct cash assistance to 100 unhoused Black people. These care packages will include essentials such as socks, toiletries, nutritious snacks, personal care items, and immediate financial support to help restore dignity, autonomy, and security.

On Juneteenth itself, my friends and I will personally distribute these care packages across New York City as part of our day of action. This hands-on effort is meant to embody the true spirit of Juneteenth—community connection, solidarity, and collective empowerment.

As you reflect on Juneteenth’s historical weight and your personal role in shaping a just society, we ask you to consider donating $5. Though any amount is deeply impactful. Mutual aid is not charity; it is community care, a recognition that our liberation is interconnected and that supporting Black communities meaningfully honors the spirit of Juneteenth.



By participating in this call to action, you actively contribute to the realization of freedom and equity. Not as distant ideals, but as present possibilities. Your support affirms our shared commitment to justice and the continued pursuit of collective liberation.



Together, over the past six years, we have fostered a tradition of solidarity. Let us uphold this tradition with compassion, responsibility, and action.



Join us today. Your support makes a difference.

Past mutual aid efforts.

