In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jade Bratkowski's avatar
Jade Bratkowski
8d

Thank you!

Also: I have ordered a second copy of this thing of ours (yours…) but I was told they have no idea when it will be available here in tiny Belgium, Europe.

Much love, to you, yours and everyone reading this.

❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anita Hayes's avatar
Anita Hayes
8d

Thank you for the poem and the fundraising update.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frederick Joseph
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture