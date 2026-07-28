In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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linda sparrowe's avatar
linda sparrowe
6d

That line is everything:

like somebody knees

been spending themselves

on my tomorrow.

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Deena Bowman's avatar
Deena Bowman
6d

This part of the poem: “he asks why i ain’t write about Nolan Wells

i tell him i don’t want more Black death to feed my language”

The gift of a poet to give words to a feeling/thoughts that I don’t have language for.

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