Photo by Kaspars Eglitis

For the past few months, I’ve been co-writing a poetry collection with the great, Joél Leon (we haven’t sold the manuscript yet, so this is news to most). Which is to say—I’ve had to make sure my shit is tight on the page—as that man is a hell of a poet. This project has meant the world to me, in large part because of how much Joel means to me, and also because it has been the most honest, vulnerable, and safe I have felt on the page in years.

I don’t believe in sharing pieces from the collection before it’s published, because I want the eventual reading experience to be fresh and surprising for anyone who might purchase it. BUT every so often, I write something that I enjoy, but it doesn’t feel like the direction I want to go with my poems in our collection.

This is one of those poems—I hope it finds a soft place to land with you.

Somebody’s Praying For You, Baby

doctor say i got multiple sclerosis.

and heart disease.

and sciatica.

and depression.

even got economic anxiety,



which ain’t in the chart

because america

don’t diagnose itself.



but my obituary finna say

i died of survivor’s remorse.



guilt wants a verdict.



all the niggas i left behind know

where i live.



conjure me back to the projects with a seance

call it a funeral,

call me five times,

call me a sellout

when i don’t call back.



the doorman will tell Jameer’s ghost what floor i’m on,

even in a high-rise mornings are still a haunting.



somebody’s praying for you, baby.



that’s what the women say

when i’m down the block giving out turkeys

so the mirror feels less like a jury.



baby

with enough church in it

to turn my pain

into a pew.



baby

like somebody got

my government name

in God’s ear.



baby

like somebody knees

been spending themselves

on my tomorrow.



at 2:13 in the morning

Jameer sits on the couch beside me

telling me he forgives me

as we look out on the skyline

he asks why i ain’t write about Nolan Wells

i tell him i don’t want more Black death to feed my language



what else sells Black books?



at 2:17

i pull out my laptop

refresh my preorder page.



at 2:18

the number don’t move.



at 2:19

i decide

the world has forgotten me.



what a luxury

to be alive enough

to mistake being unread

for being gone.

what a gift

to have someone call my name

and still got a body

to answer with.



somebody’s praying for us, baby

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