In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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Sandra Miller's avatar
Sandra Miller
6d

I worked at 4 different nonprofit serving unhoused people over a period of 16 years in the Washington, DC and Montgomery County, MD. It was good work in not always the most well run nonprofits. There was never enough money, and always so much need. I was forever changed by my small contribution to trying to make how we served those in need truly effective.

I am deeply thankful for all the work you do, and the caring and wisdom you bring to seeing people for more than their circumstances.

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stephen matlock's avatar
stephen matlock
Jun 16

I wish I could give more. My heart is for people who need to be treated as humans in their full dignity and value, and were I to have the funds, there would be no unhoused people, no people lacking care for their physical needs, no school children going hungry or unhoused, no one shivering in the cold because their family kicked them out for not fitting expectations.

I work at a food bank here on the West Coast, and we have a very strict rule about how we distribute our food: if you come into the food bank, we'll give you food. If you have special needs, we'll find something to fit it. If you're just drifting through town, we have "Go" bags with easy-to-eat meals that don't need cooking or preparation. If you show up, we'll welcome you, talk with you, laugh with you, cry with you, and make you understand that you're loved, you're wanted, and if you're hungry you just need to eat - no one needs a lecture or much advice beyond "take care of yourself, and come back any time you want to get some food."

We are lucky, I guess, because we have a generous community here that overloads us with donations. Often it's the goods and produce that we distribute (some fresh from their farms), and other times we use the monetary donations to buy what we lack. For the rest of the summer, for example, we're creating special food packs for families with school children because when school's out, many families don't have enough to feed their kids well. And we have a special period in our food bank's operating hours just for our folks who are in their golden years - they can come in and "shop" with fewer interruptions and a special set of food just for people living on their own or who don't want to cook - or can't cook.

Every week we get one or two groups of people who just pass through. Sometimes it's teenagers who have been booted from their homes. Sometimes it's single people who just are making do. We make sure they're fed, and we work with our local temporary housing authority to direct them to a place for short-term shelter if they need it. We'll probably never see them again after they leave, but we make sure we get to know them, make sure they get the food they can use, and make sure that they leave knowing that we saw them.

We can't help everyone, of course, with everything. Some just can't manage their lives, and lack of food is a symptom of a lack of social self-regulation. Some can't get housing because their lives are chaotic and their humanity has been bypassed by an economy that says you're worth something only if you have a skill someone can make money from. People get left behind by the increasing competition to "make money," and those people don't have the skills or ability to work anymore.

But they are, first of all, people. And people have inherent dignity and worth. We feed them because people need food and we have the food.

We're not solving the problem of lack of housing, yes. I'm on the city Planning Commission, and it's one of our highest priorities to find housing for the working poor and for those who simply cannot work and yet need housing. It's a difficult nut to crack, and we haven't cracked it yet. Still, we do what we can with our limited resources, and we use those resources the best we can.

I guess that's the best anyone can do: when there are resources, and when there is need, we do what we can to make sure those resources reach the people who need them, whether it's food or housing or health care or safety.

I appreciate, then, what you do from your own generosity and care, and I appreciate how you work to organize help using people working along with you to provide food and care to the people you meet in your neighborhoods.

We can't all do everything. But each of us can do something. And I am grateful that you are doing what you can, and that you are helping others understand the importance of loving our neighbors as ourselves.

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