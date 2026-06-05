A protester holds a sign as ICE agents stand guard outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees, May 26, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. Credit: Andres Kudacki/AP Photo

The first thing America takes from people is not their freedom. It is their specificity.



Before the cell, before the cot, before the fluorescent light that never becomes morning or night in any honest way, before the meal tray, before the unanswered request for medicine, before the phone call in which a child tries to sound brave for a father he cannot reach, there is a quieter theft upon which every machinery of punishment depends. The institutions relieve people of their name, their history, their ordinary belovedness. A mother becomes a detainee. A father becomes an “alien.” A student becomes a case. A worker becomes a bed. A neighbor becomes a threat.

The language changes first because the language must prepare the public for what the body is about to endure.



Outside Delaney Hall, in Newark, a young boy reportedly told New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill that his father, held inside the facility, was not receiving medication for diabetes. In the same gathering of families and advocates, a woman named Jennifer Faura said her husband had been detained about a week earlier. He worked two jobs, she said. He paid taxes. He should be free.



There is, in that boy’s testimony, everything the state hopes to erase. Not a platform. Not a slogan. Not an ideology. A child with a father. A body needing medicine. A family discovering that America’s promises are far more fragile when spoken with an accent, carried in brown skin, or placed in the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



Most Americans have never heard of Delaney Hall, which is part of its power. It is not hidden in some desert beyond the edge of America, where the nation prefers to imagine its cruelties belong. It sits at 451 Doremus Avenue in Newark, New Jersey, a 1,000-bed facility operated by GEO Group for ICE, near an airport, a port, warehouses, trucks, and the ordinary commerce of a country that has always known how to conduct business beside suffering.



Newark is not incidental to this story. It is a Black city, an immigrant city, a working city, a city that knows what it means to be described as disorderly by people who profit from order. As of 2024, Newark had about 310,000 residents; more than a third were born outside the United States, Black residents made up the largest racial group, and more than a third of the city was Hispanic.



It matters that Delaney Hall is there, in a city whose history has been shaped by policing, migration, rebellion, abandonment, and survival. It matters that the cage was placed among people who know what the state sounds like when it calls pain a security problem. It matters that, in Newark, the concept of “public safety” is a haunting.



In July 1967, after John William Smith, a Black cab driver, was beaten and arrested by white police officers, Newark erupted; the governor called in state troopers and the National Guard, and by the time the violence ended, twenty-six people were dead and hundreds were injured. Every textbook history of such uprisings begins with the broken window, the burning building, the rock thrown, the curfew imposed. The truer history begins earlier, with the years in which people were told to endure what officials later called unrest only when the endurance ended.



That is one reason Delaney Hall feels so old.

Photo from the 1967 Newark uprising.

The building may be modern. The contract may be new. The agency may be called ICE. The governor may be a Democrat. The president may be Donald Trump. But the pattern is older than all of them: first the state creates a population whose suffering can be described as necessary; then it builds an institution to contain them; then it punishes the people who gather to say that what is happening inside must be seen.



Delaney Hall is not simply a place. It is an arrangement.



It is the arrangement of private profit and public force, of federal brutality and state cooperation, of anti-immigrant panic and liberal management, of bureaucratic directive and human hunger. It is a building, yes, but it is also a language. It teaches the country how to speak about people it has decided not to love.



GEO Group’s public description of Delaney Hall is a document of almost obscene serenity. The company says it provides, on behalf of ICE, around-the-clock access to medical care, legal and family visitation, dietician-approved meals, religious accommodations, recreation, and other services. It says its support includes the “exclusive use” of the facility by ICE, along with security, maintenance, food services, medical care, and legal counsel.



This is how the cage speaks when it speaks for itself.



It does not say hunger. It says meals.



It does not say separation. It says visitation.



It does not say prison. It says facility.



It does not say captive. It says client.



It does not say profit. It says support services.



Against this official language stand the allegations from inside. Human Rights Watch reported that more than 300 women and men detained at Delaney Hall had reportedly been on a labor and hunger strike since May 22, citing medical neglect, lack of sanitation, spoiled food, denial of bond, and coercion to sign legal documents that could result in deportation. New Jersey’s own lawsuit against GEO Group says state health inspectors were permitted only a limited inspection on May 28 and then barred from crucial areas, including the medical unit, sleeping areas, bathing areas, and toileting areas.



Think about that for a moment: the state of New Jersey says its own health inspectors were blocked from seeing the places where detained people sleep, bathe, use the toilet, and seek medical care. The state says detainees and advocates reported metallic-tasting water, denial of medical care or necessary medication, the spread of illnesses such as flu or COVID-19, and even a report of a detainee taken to University Hospital with tuberculosis.



There is no moral universe in which this is an administrative dispute.



There is no decent society in which people must refuse food before anyone believes they are being harmed. Hunger is the last option of the confined. When a person in custody refuses to eat, the body becomes affidavit, courtroom, witness stand, and alarm. The stomach begins to testify because every other testimony has failed.



The Department of Homeland Security has denied allegations of substandard conditions and disputed reports of a hunger strike. GEO’s website offers its own polished assurances about medical access, meals, legal visits, and humane services. A reader is therefore invited to choose between two Americas: the America of the brochure and the America of the blocked inspection; the America of dietician-approved meals and the America where members of Congress say detainees described spoiled food, inadequate care, and living conditions that “shock the conscience.”



This choice is not new. America has always produced documents insisting upon its innocence. The slaveholder had ledgers. The Indian agent had treaties. The segregationist had statutes. The prison contractor has compliance words. Each age believes itself too modern to be brutal in the old ways, and so brutality changes its clothes.



What makes Delaney Hall unbearable is not that it represents a departure from American history. It is that it represents its continuation.



The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, the first significant federal law restricting immigration into the United States, barred Chinese laborers on the premise that their arrival endangered the “good order” of certain localities. There it is again, the old phrase in its old costume: good order. The country did not need to say hatred. It said order. It did not need to say race. It said labor. It did not need to say racism. It said law.



During World War II, Ellis Island, now remembered in the national imagination as a gateway of welcome, also functioned as a detention site. After Pearl Harbor, roughly 100 Japanese New Yorkers were rounded up by FBI agents and confined there; as the war progressed, larger numbers of Germans were also detained, and the island continued to hold unauthorized immigrants and others who could not land under U.S. law and could not be deported.



The American camp is never only one place. It is a recurring answer to the question of what the country does with people it hates.



Sometimes the justification is race. Sometimes war. Sometimes labor. Sometimes national security. Sometimes crime. Sometimes the border. The names change. The paperwork changes. The uniforms change. The logic remains with a terrible fidelity: identify a population as dangerous, suspend the ordinary claims of empathy, build a place to hold them, and insist that the holding is not cruelty but necessity.



Donald Trump did not invent that logic. This must be said because history is not served by pretending that fascism arrived one morning as a stranger. Trump inherited a nation already fluent in confinement, already practiced in deportation, already invested in private punishment, already skilled at transforming categories of people into problems to be solved by force. But Trump did what authoritarians do when they recognize a country’s buried appetite: he gave it permission to speak plainly. He made the cruelty proud. He understood that the raid, the masked agent, the detention center, the deportation flight, and the protester struck or gassed outside the gate are not merely policies or incidents. They are lessons.



The lesson is domination.



The lesson is that the state can do this in public.



The lesson is that the state can do this in Newark.



The United States already operates the world’s largest immigration detention system, with beds in roughly 200 facilities, including privately operated detention centers, local jails, juvenile detention centers, field offices, and family residential centers. Delaney Hall belongs to this system, but it also clarifies it, because there is something especially revealing about a billion-dollar cage in a blue state, in a Democratic governor’s New Jersey, in a city of immigrants, during a hunger strike, while officials say they oppose the facility and still move to secure the space around it.



The ACLU of New Jersey said the Delaney Hall contract is valued at $1 billion over fifteen years for 1,000 beds, a deal that would multiply immigration detention capacity in New Jersey fourfold. The arithmetic has the clean cruelty of a spreadsheet: a billion dollars, a thousand beds, fifteen years. One can almost hear the body disappearing into the math.



All while the state helps.



After days of protests outside Delaney Hall, Governor Sherrill ordered New Jersey State Police to take control outside the facility. AP reported that state police set up designated protest zones and vehicle checkpoints, while ICE agents who had been clashing with protesters moved inside the perimeter fence. Sherrill, a Democratic governor, said the situation had become unsafe and that the state needed to “lower the temperature.”



One has to linger over that phrase.



Lower the temperature.



It sounds reasonable. It sounds adult. It sounds like the a governor wishing to avoid catastrophe. But the sentence also performs a deception, because it refuses to ask who lit the fire. Was the temperature raised by the families who came because their loved ones said they were hungry, sick, and neglected? Was it raised by advocates who blocked vehicles because they believed people were disappearing behind the gate? Or was the temperature raised by a federal deportation machine, by ICE, by GEO Group, by the Trump administration, by the billion-dollar contract, by the blocked inspection, by the state’s inability or unwillingness to stop it all before people began starving to be heard?



This is the lie at the heart of Delaney Hall. Not necessarily a lie that can be reduced to one knowingly false sentence, though there are statements that deserve ruthless scrutiny. It is a governing lie, a civic lie, a lie told through barricades and press conferences and police lines. It is the lie that says the state can protect protest by moving it away from the thing being protested. It is the lie that says free speech remains free when confined to a zone where it cannot interrupt the machine. It is the lie that says a Democratic governor can oppose the camp in soundbites while her troopers help secure the conditions under which the camp continues to operate.



A protest zone outside a detention center is not neutral.



It is an instruction.



It tells the detainee: we hear you, but not enough to stop this. It tells ICE: continue. It tells the contractor: the contract lives. It tells the public: order has been restored. It tells the protester: your conscience may exist only where it is least inconvenient.



The proof came in the most devastating sentence of the week. Reuters reported that after state police expanded the restricted area around Delaney Hall and family visits resumed, a DHS spokesperson said operations would “continue as normal.”



With Delaney Hall secure, ICE operations continue as normal.



That sentence should shame everyone who helped make it true.



The governor said she did not want to give ICE a pretext to expand operations in New Jersey. Her defenders might say this was strategy, an attempt to prevent federal escalation, to protect protesters from worse violence, to preserve enough calm for oversight and inspection. That argument is not unserious, and as an honest writer, I must admit as much. But the people inside Delaney Hall were not starving as a theoretical matter. The question is not whether the governor’s fear of ICE escalation was real. The question is what kind of politics results when fear of a greater violence becomes the justification for administering a smaller one.



Because state force did arrive. ABC News reported that New Jersey State Police riot and mounted units faced off with protesters outside Delaney Hall, that tear gas was deployed, and that protesters were pushed back. AP published photographs of law enforcement officers in riot gear standing off against anti-ICE protesters and walking through tear gas chemical irritant during clashes outside the detention center. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka condemned the use of riot gear, flash-bangs, tear gas, and similar tactics against lawfully assembled protesters, warning that such behavior must not be replicated by state or local police.

There are few rituals more American than this: the suffering, then the witness, then the police.



Inside, detained people say they are hungry and sick. Outside, families and neighbors gather so the hunger cannot be buried. Then the state arrives to manage the gathering, and before long the management of the gathering becomes the story. The smoke in the street becomes more legible to the public than the hunger in the cell. The blocked road becomes more urgent than the blocked inspection. The anger outside becomes easier to condemn than the conditions inside.



The state would prefer that we recognize only the disruption.



This, too, is old. America has always been more offended by the interruption of injustice than by injustice itself. The sit-in offended the moderate more than the lunch counter. The march offended the mayor more than segregation. The uprising offended the newspapers more than the police beating that helped ignite it. Again and again, the country’s institutions teach the public to mourn broken windows with more discipline than broken bodies.



This is why Delaney Hall is not only an immigration story. It is a story about visibility, language, and the state’s ancient hunger to decide which suffering counts as violence.



ICE is violence.



Not metaphorically. Not rhetorically. Not as a slogan detached from fact. ICE is violence because its purpose is to seize, confine, separate, deport, and terrorize human beings whose lives have been made vulnerable by law. Its defenders will speak of procedure, warrants, removals, enforcement priorities, public safety. But every violent system has procedures. Every violent system has clerks. Every violent system has a vocabulary that allows decent people to participate without naming what they are participating in.



The Trump administration understands this and has turned it into theater. The cruelty is not an accidental excess of the policy; the cruelty is communication. It tells immigrants to be afraid. It tells citizens to look away. It tells local officials to comply. It tells protesters that their bodies, too, may be disciplined if they interfere with the spectacle of removal.



But Trumpism does not sustain itself alone. It requires institutions beyond Trump. It requires private corporations willing to turn detention into revenue. It requires courts that move slowly enough for suffering to become moot. It requires police willing to call their obedience neutrality. It requires Democratic officials who understand the horror, condemn the horror, sue over the horror, and still send troopers to make sure the road outside the horror can be cleared.



That is the architecture.



No single brick explains the cage. The cage exists because each brick consents to the weight placed upon it.



The child is the part the architecture cannot fully digest. So is Jennifer Faura. So is every family member who stands outside a facility designed to make love irrelevant. The family insists upon a words older than the state’s understanding. Husband. Father. Wife. Child. Neighbor. Worker. Student. Friend. These are dangerous words because they restore what the system must remove.



Specificity.



Every system of domination depends upon abstraction, and every movement for liberation begins by returning the stolen name. The enslaved were property but were also mothers, carpenters, poets, rebels, children of God. The incarcerated are criminals until they are sons, daughters, survivors, people harmed long before they harmed anyone else. The migrant is illegal until he is the man who works two jobs, until she is the pregnant woman asking for care, until they are the person refusing food because hunger has become the final instrument of speech.



Delaney Hall must be closed, but closure alone will not dismantle what built it. The architecture will look for another address. It will move to another city, another warehouse, another county jail, another contract, another governor’s press conference. It will speak again in the language of order. It will say facility. It will say safety. It will say temporary. It will say humane. It will say normal.



This is why the demand must be larger than inspection, though inspection is necessary. Larger than visitation, though visitation is necessary. Larger than better food, though no human being should ever have to beg for edible food while in government custody. Larger than medical care, though denial of medical care is a form of torture no civilized society can tolerate. The demand must be for an end to the power that makes immigrant detention seem natural in the first place.



The people inside Delaney Hall have refused food because they believe their bodies may be the last evidence they possess. They have made a sermon of hunger. This is a terrible thing to ask of a body. Hunger strips the person down to the oldest human fact: the need to live. To refuse food in captivity is to say that one’s life is already being taken, and that the taking must be made visible.



The state would like that sermon contained.



We cannot allow that to happen.



There is no peace at the gate of a place where people are starving to be believed. There is no order worthy of the name if its first function is to keep the train of degradation running on time. There is no free speech in a protest zone designed to make protest harmless. There is no dignity in a billion-dollar cage.



Someday, perhaps, people will ask what happened in Newark. They will ask how an immigration detention center operated by a private prison company came to sit in a Black and immigrant city under a billion-dollar contract. They will ask how people inside could report spoiled food, medical neglect, unsafe water, disease, retaliation, and blocked access to care while officials argued about the safety of the street outside. They will ask why a Democratic governor who said she wanted the facility closed sent state police to secure the perimeter. They will ask why ICE called continuity normal and why so many people believed that normal was a thing worth defending.



And when they ask, we should not be allowed the comfort of saying we did not know.



We know.



We know there is a place called Delaney Hall. We know it sits in Newark. We know people inside have cried out. We know the state heard them. We know what the state moved to protect first.



Not the people. The operation.

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