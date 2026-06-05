In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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Diane L. Gruber's avatar
Diane L. Gruber
Jun 5

A huge pile of cow manure.

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Helen Bishop's avatar
Helen Bishop
Jun 5Edited

I remember asking my mother if she knew about Auschwitz. She said, "No." If she had known, my next question would have been, "What did you do about it?" We do know about Delaney Hall. We must do something about it. We cannot continue to treat immigrants in this way. My father's father was an immigrant. He helped to build St. Louis. We cannot rescue the whole world, but we cannot treat people like this. We must act to shut it down, this Auschwitz of our time. This cannot be our legacy. We have just learned about plans to bring an ICE facility to Asheville NC. In massive numbers, we must say "No." Not here, not anywhere. Frederick Joseph's essay puts us on notice. Pay attention. Make it possible for him to continue to write this kind of notice. Act. Say "No."

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