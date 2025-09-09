In Retrospect

In Retrospect

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claudia's Tasty Bits's avatar
Claudia's Tasty Bits
2m

I run a community on FB of over 24k food lovers in Westchester NY. It is a no-reels allowed zone. This freaks some people out, but I don’t care. I want people to connect with each other’s posts. Food is intimate. Whether you are proud of how good your pizza turned out or shouting out your favorite local spot. An influencer will join and “drop a reel” and then stop because they get zero likes. It’s like driving a Hummer into a car-less town. The locals don’t like it. I love this about my group. I didn’t post one summer moment with my family and I sometimes feel this anxiety that I have to let people see how many wonderful moments we shared, but I am not living for them. I also feel that I would also need to share all of the crappy moments. The mini cold wars with my husband…the frustration I felt when I had to beg my kids to get off of their ipads and go for a hike. I feel the pull to create content that gets likes, but I know that this is a drug I may not be able to survive once I get a regular helping of it. But you are right. This is nothing new, it is simply so far-reaching that our kids think that you aren’t living if you aren’t growing a following. I appreciate this piece. It has helped me reset my intention for this day. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Beth Poremski's avatar
Mary Beth Poremski
9m

I’m a boomer, and perhaps way out of touch, but I remember when it all began. I had friends urging me to get onboard with it all so we could stay “updated”with each other.

Somehow my inner being resisted it so much that I never joined. I have never regretted it, even once. I can’t imagine the effort and energy it takes to continuously post information. I am equally not up to the energy or effort it takes to consume the output of others. I’m blissfully unaware of the daily activities of acquaintances, and my privacy is the gift I have given myself. I guess I know myself well enough to understand what participating in the insanity would do to my fragile soul. Everyone has a choice and I recommend getting off the crazy train and back to living life in your own, simple world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frederick Joseph
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture