Robert Pattinson, left, and Zendaya in The Drama. Photograph: AP

***Trigger warning: Essay contains conversation around gun violence.***

***Spoiler warning also for those who haven’t seen the film.***

For the last month or so, friends kept asking me whether I had seen The Drama. They asked the way people ask about a car wreck they survived, or a confession they have not yet recovered from. Eager to discuss it, but strangely unwilling to tell me why. I assumed, at first, that it was because the film possessed all the ingredients of something I would naturally enjoy on the surface: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, A24, and the familiar architecture of a romantic comedy dressed in expensive sadness and beautiful lighting. It seemed assembled, almost scientifically, to be my type of movie.



Still, life has a way of delaying even the things meant for us. My schedule kept me from seeing it in theaters, and by the time I finally sat down to watch it at home, the conversation surrounding the film had already hardened into discourse—to which I’m late.



But within minutes of watching it, I understood why so many people had insisted I see it. Because the questions at the center of the film are the very questions that have animated much of my work as a writer. And, as expected, I was fascinated immediately by the dynamics between the characters, though not for the reasons many might expect.

The Drama is ultimately a film about gun violence, though it does not begin as one, nor market itself as such (purposely). It begins as a film about intimacy, about the stories people tell in order to be loved, about the fantasy that romance is the place where we become fully known. Emma and Charlie are days away from marriage. They are preparing to enter that terrifying arrangement where two people promise not only to love who the other person is, but to keep loving them as they are revealed.



Then comes the dinner.



What should be another ordinary ritual on the road to a wedding—a meal tasting, a few glasses of wine, friends gathered around—becomes the room where everyone’s morality is placed on trial. Rachel, the maid of honor, and wife of Charlie’s friend, Mike, proposes that each of them confess the worst thing they have ever done. It is the kind of game people play when they believe that naming a sin proves they have already survived it.



Mike admits to using a past girlfriend as a shield against a dog. Rachel follows with a story so rotten it should curdle the air: as a child, she locked a mentally disabled boy in a closet inside an abandoned RV and left him there. Charlie confesses that he bullied a boy so viciously that his family moved away.



These are not harmless admissions. They are not eccentric blemishes from otherwise decent people. They are acts of cowardice, cruelty, and harm. They have victims attached to them. Bodies attached to them. Memories attached to them.



Then Emma speaks.



She tells them that when she was fifteen, she was lonely, bullied, isolated, and friendless, and so she planned and nearly carried out a school shooting. She practiced with her father’s rifle. She moved close enough to violence that the thought itself became a permanent wound in the story of who she was. But she did not do it.



That distinction matters.



It does not erase the horror of what she planned. It does not make the fantasy innocent. It does not ask anyone to pretend that the idea itself was not terrifying. But it matters that she stopped. It matters that the threshold was not crossed. It matters that the girl who imagined catastrophe did not become the author of one. Instead she actually became an advocate against such atrocities.



And still, the room changes—as do her relationships to everyone there—including her husband-to-be.



The people around Emma do not merely hear what she almost did. They begin to transform her into what they fear she could have been. The woman before them disappears, and in her place they construct a symbol: danger, contamination, deception, monstrosity. Suddenly, every memory must be reexamined. Every tenderness becomes suspect. Every intimacy is dragged backward through the revelation and made unstable.



That is when the film begins doing its most unsettling work. The real drama is not only Emma’s confession. It is the moral behavior of everyone who receives it.



Charlie’s reaction is the most intimate failure. He loves Emma, or believes he does, but he has loved her partly as a story he could understand. Once the story changes, his love begins to panic. Robert Pattinson plays Charlie’s unraveling as a kind of wounded self-absorption. His horror is understandable, but it also becomes narcissistic. He begins to behave as though Emma’s past is something that has happened primarily to him.



He cannot hold both truths at once: that Emma once imagined something horrific, and that Emma also became someone who did not do it. Someone who lived beyond it. Someone who worked to become otherwise.



The film is sharpest when it allows that discomfort to sit without resolving it too quickly. Charlie is not wrong to be shaken. But being shaken is not the same as being wise. His fear removes almost all moral clarity. In fact, the more frightened he becomes, the less curious he is about the child Emma once was. He is less interested in the conditions that produced her despair than in the instability this revelation creates inside the fantasy of the woman he thought he was marrying.



Mike’s presence is quieter but no less revealing. His own confession does not haunt the room for long. Neither does Charlie’s. Neither, in any meaningful way, does Rachel’s. All three have confessed to things they actually did. Yet Emma’s unrealized violence becomes the sin that consumes them all.



This asymmetry is the film’s deepest provocation.



Their harms are treated as chapters. Emma’s almost-harm is treated as destiny.



And then there is the larger and consistent issue of Rachel.



Rachel is, to me, the film’s most quietly terrifying character because she embodies a form of moral superiority so common in American life that many people mistake it for righteousness. She does not merely condemn Emma. She needs Emma to remain condemned.



Rachel’s own act is heinous. Locking a disabled child away and abandoning him is not a childish mistake in the sentimental sense. It is cruelty. It is violence. It should trouble the room. It should trouble her. It should trouble us as viewers. But Rachel has already found a way to narrate her cruelty as something that belongs safely to the past, something that does not permanently define her.



Emma is granted no such mercy. This is the moral arithmetic the film exposes: some people are allowed to have pasts, while others are made into them.



Rachel’s outrage has context. Her life has been touched by gun violence, having a cousin who is wheelchair bound because of a shooting. That pain is real. The film does not ask us to dismiss it, nor should we. But sometimes people use their wounds to justify denying humanity to someone else.



Rachel cannot see Emma’s transformation because Rachel is too invested in Emma’s damnation. Emma must remain irredeemable so Rachel can remain righteous.



This is one of the film’s most piercing observations about a particular kind of white womanhood: not white womanhood as mere identity, but as performance, as social position, as moral theater. Rachel represents the woman fluent in the language of care while remaining dependent upon the preservation of her own innocence. The woman who can commit harm and still be read as fragile. The woman whose tears can reorganize a room. The woman whose cruelty arrives dressed as concern.



Rachel’s mental and emotional violence against Emma is fine because it is respectable.



Emma’s pain is not.



And race cannot be ignored here. Emma is a Black woman whose adolescence is not incidental to the story. She was a Black girl at fifteen, bullied and isolated, growing up in a country that rarely allows Black children the full protection of childhood. Their anger is adultified. Their fear is criminalized. Their sadness is misread as attitude. Their collapse is interpreted as threat long before it is recognized as suffering.



Had Emma been white, I suspect many viewers would reach more quickly for the language of tragedy. They would ask who failed her. What signs were missed. What loneliness had swallowed her so completely. What cruelty had gathered around a child until violence began to appear, in her imagination, like a language.



But because Emma is Black, another reflex enters the room. Her pain is more easily turned into danger. Her despair is more easily made monstrous. Her teenage brokenness is more easily treated as proof of an essential defect.



This does not absolve Emma. It contextualizes her. And there is a difference between context and excuse.



America hates context because it implicates more than the individual. It implicates the school. The family. The internet. The community. The gun. The nation. It implicates every structure that leaves young people alone with humiliation and then pretends to be shocked when humiliation begins searching for a weapon.



Emma is a victim, too. Not in a way that erases the terror of what she planned. Not in a way that asks us to sentimentalize her. But she is a victim of a country that has normalized violence so completely that children breathe it before they can name it. We teach young people active-shooter drills before we teach them how to metabolize grief. We broadcast death until it becomes weather. We turn domination into politics, humiliation into entertainment, cruelty into sport. We hand children a culture saturated with guns, grievance, spectacle, and despair, then act bewildered when some of them begin to confuse destruction with agency.



That is the wound at the center of The Drama. Emma does not emerge from nowhere. No child does. The film presents her as hurt and alienated, but it also presents something more important: she is reachable. The worst thing inside her does not become the only thing inside her. The violent thought does not become the totality of her life.



She changes.



And how does that change begin?



Not through punishment.



Not through shame.



Not through Rachel’s condemnation.



Not through Charlie’s fear.



She changes because people intervene.



A boy befriends her in high school. Then others do. Community enters the room where loneliness had been whispering. Human connection interrupts the fantasy of destruction. And that is the part of the film that reached me most deeply because it speaks directly to the reason I write books for young people.



Because I believe in intervention.



The sort of interventions that happen invisibly every day between human beings. A teacher noticing that a student has stopped speaking. A friend sitting beside the person everyone else avoids. A mentor recognizing rage as grief before the world labels it danger. A novel reaching a teenager at the precise moment they are beginning to disappear inside themselves.



A single moment can stand between a person and the abyss.



The totality of a person is not their worst thought. Not their worst impulse. Not the self they nearly became when they were lonely, humiliated, untreated, unseen, and spiritually cornered. We are responsible for what we do, yes. Accountability matters. But responsibility should not require us to pretend that human beings are frozen forever at the site of their greatest failure.



Emma’s life after fifteen matters. Who she became matters. Her friendships matter. Her refusal to become the thing she once imagined matters. Her transformation is not a decorative detail in the story. It is the story. It is the evidence that intervention can work. It is the evidence that a child who had destruction planted inside her spirit did not have to remain loyal to that destruction forever.



And this is where Rachel’s moral superiority becomes not only cruel, but dangerous. Because if Rachel’s worldview wins, then growth means nothing. Repair means nothing. Transformation means nothing. A person can spend years becoming better and still be dragged back, endlessly, to the worst version of themselves.



That is not justice.



That is vengeance dressed in moral language.



We live in a culture increasingly fluent in condemnation and increasingly illiterate in mercy. We know how to identify harm. We do not always know how to imagine what comes after it. We know how to exile. We do not know how to restore. We know how to say, “That was wrong,” which is necessary. But too often we stop there, as though naming wrongness completes the moral task.



It does not.



The harder question is what we do with the person who has done wrong, or nearly done wrong, or imagined wrong, and then lived long enough to become ashamed, accountable, changed.



The answer cannot be simple forgiveness. Forgiveness cannot be demanded. Forgiveness cannot be performed on behalf of victims. Forgiveness cannot become another way of rushing past harm because discomfort makes us impatient.



But neither can the answer be permanent disposability.



There must be some moral language between absolution and damnation. Some place where accountability and transformation can stand in the same room. Some way of saying: what you almost did was horrifying, and the fact that you did not do it matters. Who you were at fifteen matters, and who you became afterward matters too. The danger was real, but so is the distance you traveled from it.

If my work has ever moved you, taught you, or made you feel seen, please consider preordering my novel Everything’s Not Lost or becoming a paid subscriber. I keep my writing free because I believe inaccess, but sustaining that vision takes support. Your contribution helps me keep creating with care and honesty.

Pre-order Now