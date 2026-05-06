In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

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Diamonique's avatar
Diamonique
6d

“Rachel is, to me, the film’s most quietly terrifying character because she embodies a form of moral superiority so common in American life that many people mistake it for righteousness.”

Well said. I found her so unbearably hypocritical. Emma planned a heinous thing but corrected course. Rachel acted out her violence with NO REMORSE then had the audacity to point fingers 😤. The film symbolically juxtaposed white “innocence” and black “demonization” in America/world.

Also, love the part about community stepping in to alleviate loneliness thereby weakening antisocial behavior ie lone wolf killer. With the loneliness epidemic on the rise and mass shootings, the correlation seems more than coincidental.

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1 reply by Frederick Joseph
Leaf Seligman's avatar
Leaf Seligman
6d

I appreciate everything you’ve said and concur 💯. I sit in restorative learning circles with incarcerated people twice a week. I get to practice holding the both/and. The truth that we all exist on a continuum of harm and healing. I routinely love people who have killed others, raped others, suffered their own wounds and carry trauma, struggle with addiction. The people I sit with are invited to engage in acknowledging accountability and so am I.

Emma is not her 15 year old self. Even Rachel is not the despicable part of herself who locked the boy in the closet and left him there, though clearly she remains emotionally dangerous.

I wish everyone who sees this film reads your thoughtful commentary. I immediately thought of my friend Obie on death row. When he was sentenced for a murder charge at 19, the prosecutor was able to compel the court to accept the death penalty in part because when Obie was 13, he pranked the school by calling from a pay phone to say there was a bomb in the school. There was no bomb. Just a boy releasing his pent up anger at being discarded by his teachers. At his sentencing, the prosecutor referred to him as a terrorist at 13. Irredeemable and sentenced to death. Obie at 43 is a gifted artist (Ai Weiwei has visited him), writer, teacher (he co-taught a college course with me by creating assignments and writing letters to all the colearners). Obie has a strong Buddhist practice and has lived in solitary confinement for 24 years.

This is the trajectory of moral superiority imposed on an adultified traumatized child by a white supremacy culture that dares not even consider the structural violence that maintains it.

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