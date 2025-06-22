In Retrospect

In Retrospect

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Miller's avatar
Ted Miller
3d

So well articulated. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Kendall Hawkins's avatar
John Kendall Hawkins
3d

"two deeply deranged men" looking for "distraction". Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frederick Joseph
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture