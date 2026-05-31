In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Davis's avatar
J Davis
4d

I have been thinking about this conversation ever since I heard it. I was so disgusted by the reflexive coddling that your women co-hosts did at every mention of men being challenged to do better.

It was so striking, I thought that if it were up to them, there would have been no #metoo because God forbid a man or boy be made uncomfortable.

I am so happy you were there to speak up for men and feminism and show that men do not need to be infantilized.

Reply
Share
McKayla's avatar
McKayla
4d

That was a phenomenal conversation and really thought provoking. Honestly might watch it again as there were really great points mentioned.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frederick Joseph · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture