Martin Luther King, Jr., giving his speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence at Riverside Church in NYC, April 4, 1967.

This is the first of what will be several short stories I'll be sharing each month.

Become A Paid Subscriber

The room is dressed for gentleness.



White cloths on round tables. Water in squat glasses sweating into neat circles. A platform lifted only a foot, as if no one should have to look up too far. There are origami centerpieces, obviously cheaper than flowers. There are little tent cards that say WELCOME: MLK FOREVER in a font that isn’t much better than comic sans.



Amara sits with her back straight, not out of pride, but out of habit. Her body learned early what it means to keep itself from spilling ease in front of these folks. Her badge is clipped to her sweater at the collarbone, her name printed in black and too large, as if to help people pronounce her existence. She does not look at it. She knows who she is. That is not the problem.



Someone in HR has decided that the company will honor Martin Luther King Jr. today, and the company has decided that honoring means a free lunch.



There is a screen behind the podium showing a loop of photographs: King at a microphone, King smiling, King with his mouth open mid-sentence, King in grainy black and white, smoothed into a legend. Between the photographs, phrases appear like fortunes:



Darkness cannot drive out darkness.



I have a dream.



Love is the only force.



Each line arrives clean and exits clean. No blood. No dirt under the nails. No argument.



Amara watches the words float up and away, like steam from the food trays being rolled along the side wall. Chicken cut into obedient squares. Green beans laid straight. Overly saucy macaroni and cheese. Rolls shining with something buttery and false.

All she can think is, “These motherfuckers really bought toned-down soul food.”



The people at her table speak quietly, as if church has moved into the workplace for an hour. A man with a soft jaw says he is grateful the company “makes space for this.” A woman with a silver necklace says she loves that quote about dreams. Someone else says they took their kid to volunteer this weekend because it felt “like the right thing to do.” The words right, grateful, space, float between them and settle on the tablecloth. No one asks what they mean.



Still, Amara smiles when she must.



She is not here because she believes the company can honor a man it would have written up for sharing his political views. She is here because absence gets noticed in places like this. Absence becomes a story they tell about you. She didn’t even come. She isn’t a team player. She doesn’t engage. She doesn’t appreciate what we try to do for her. They write you in a small, clear script and then hold you to it.



So she sits.



At the front of the room, a white woman in a pale blazer approaches the podium like she is approaching a sleeping child. The woman is someone from marketing. She is known for having a voice that could sell calm to a storm. She is praised for being thoughtful. She is praised for being measured. She is praised for being the kind of person who can talk about hard things without making anyone feel uncomfortable.



The microphone makes a small hum as she adjusts it. The room quiets in practiced unison.



“Happy MLK Day, everyone,” the woman says, smiling. “Thank you for being here.”



Applause rises at once, not because it is earned yet, but because it is scheduled.



Amara feels her mouth tighten the way it does when she tastes something that is sour. She takes a sip of water. The glass leaves a cold mark on her lips.



The speaker begins with the dream.



She speaks of unity and hope and the power of kindness. She speaks of the courage to imagine a better world, of the strength it takes to love in the face of hate. She says King’s words still inspire us. She says we can each make a difference in our communities. She says kindness is how to honor his legacy. She says today is a reminder to be nicer to one another.



There is a pause after each sentence, as if the woman expects the room to nod along, and it does. Heads dip. Eyes soften. Someone murmurs “Mm.” Someone else smiles with their whole face, relieved to be moved without being asked to move.



Amara looks at the screen behind the speaker. A photo of King appears. He is at a podium, his face set in a seriousness that does not ask for permission. The photo is familiar, but it is the kind of familiarity that is a form of distance. People recognize him the way they recognize a landmark. They do not have to know anything about it to take a picture.



The speaker says, “Dr. King taught us that hate cannot drive out hate.”



Amara hears the word taught, and something in her chest flinches. As if King were a lesson plan, as if he were a friendly instructor with a warm hand on your shoulder. As if the man who had been stalked, threatened, scolded by newspapers, abandoned by allies, then assassinated, had simply shown up to teach a class on kindness.



She thinks of a video she saw about a young man who was blinded by ICE in Minnesota, of a three-year-old Palestinian girl, an amputee Ms. Rachel had on her show, of her grandfather whose shoe repair shop had been set ablaze in Orangeburg, South Carolina before she was born. Then she thinks of a phrase she read once, years ago: A time to break silence.



She thinks of silence not as the absence of sound but as a piece of furniture. Something placed in the room, heavy and normal, meant to hold you in place. Silence as a chair you are expected to sit in.



The speaker continues. “He believed in peaceful protest. He believed in bringing people together. He believed in equality.”



Believed.



The verbs are soft. The verbs are past tense, even in present tense. Believed like a bedtime story, believed like a myth. Believed like a man who is safely dead and therefore safe to quote.



Amara watches the audience. Most of them are listening with the same expression they wear in meetings when someone explains a new initiative: attentive, polite, ready to agree. She can almost see the slide deck in their minds. She can almost hear the follow-up email: Thank you for attending our MLK Day luncheon.



She looks down at her plate. The chicken has cooled. The green beans have gone limp. She pushes a fork into the roll and tears it open. The steam is gone.



Her phone is face down beside her napkin. It vibrates, but she does not pick it up. She knows what the notification likely is. A friend texting a video of a mother holding a child’s shoe like it is a relic. A message in a signal group about raids in the early morning. Another voice memo from her mother, “I respect that you care so much. But what if they take you, too? Not every protest needs you.”



The room, meanwhile, is warmed by the lie that nothing urgent is happening.



The speaker says, “In times like these, it can feel overwhelming. But we can choose love. We can choose to listen. We can choose to come together.”



She chooses love.



Amara hears it and feels heat rise in her throat, not anger, but a pre-anger, a warning flare. Love becomes a club in the hands of people who want you to be quiet. Love becomes a leash. Love becomes the word they hand you when they don’t want you to snatch justice.



She has seen it before.



In high school assemblies where they played the “I Have a Dream” speech and then sent them back to classrooms with lies they called textbooks. In college seminars where the professor praised King’s rhetoric but did not name the war he condemned. In corporate trainings where diversity meant smiling and learning everyone’s favorite food. In conversations where people loved King so much they didn’t have to do anything he asked.



It’s not new, but something about today makes it sharper.



Maybe it’s the timing. Maybe it’s the way the world has grown so loud with suffering that any attempt to quiet it feels violent. Maybe it’s the way her own life has taught her that the body can only hold so much unsaid before it begins to break in other ways.



The speaker tells a story about a volunteer project. She describes painting a community center in a “rough neighborhood.” She describes the joy of giving back. She says, “Dr. King reminds us to consider our neighbors.”



Applause again, a gentle rain.

Amara rolls her eyes. “Them niggas ain’t neighbors to no one in here.”



She thinks of service, and she thinks of the way service is used as a substitute for change. Paint the wall instead of questioning why the building is crumbling. Donate a coat instead of asking why people are cold. Give back, give back, as if you took something, as if the hunger is your fault.



She looks at the banner near the entrance: MLK DAY OF SERVICE. The word service is large. The words capitalism, genocide, colonialism are nowhere.



On the screen, another quote appears: Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.



The room hums with agreement. It’s the kind of agreement that costs nothing.



Amara holds her fork in her hand and imagines standing. Not in a cinematic way. Not with music swelling. She imagines the simple act of rising from her chair, the way her knees might crack, the way the tablecloth might shift, the way a few heads might turn with mild annoyance.



She imagines speaking.



Not shouting. Not pleading. Not begging them to see. Just saying what is true.



She imagines the silence that would follow.



She imagines the email afterward.



She imagines her manager’s face, the one that tries to look concerned even when it’s only calculating.



She imagines consequences.



And then, deeper than consequence, she imagines what it costs her to keep sitting.



The speaker says, “Let’s all remember to keep dreaming. Let’s keep working together to make Dr. King proud.”



Make him proud.



As if the dead are supervisors. As if King is waiting with a clipboard, grading their kindness.



Amara’s mouth goes dry. She takes another sip of water, but the water does not help. It only makes her aware of thirst.



Her hands begin to shake, small, almost invisible. She presses her palms against her thighs under the table. The fabric of her pants is warm. The warmth anchors her for a moment.



The speaker says, “Thank you.”



The room applauds, relieved. People like applause because it ends things.



The speaker steps back from the podium, smiling as if she has done something brave.



Someone at the Amara’s table leans toward her and says, quietly, “That was really nice, right, Aymeera?”



Amara feels a tingle up her spine.

It’s not the fact that the woman who just butchered her name has worked with her for over six years. But rather that word.

Nice.



She hears the word and feels it land like a hand on the back of her neck.



She pushes her chair back.



The sound is small, but it cuts.



A few heads at the table turn. A few eyebrows lift. Someone pauses mid-chew. The room is still applauding, but the applause thins, like a song fading out.



She stands.



She does not do it quickly. She does not do it dramatically. She stands the way a tree stands, because that is what it is made to do. Her feet press into the carpet. The carpet is thick, meant to soften everything.



Amara begins walking toward the podium.



At first, the audience thinks she is going to the restroom. Then they think she is going to congratulate the speaker. Then they realize she is walking too straight, too deliberate, and the air changes. Confusion gathers. A hush arrives before anyone asks for it.



The marketing woman steps aside as the Amara approaches, smiling uncertainly, still in performance. But the woman dare not stop Amara if she feels called to say something—not on one of the Black people days.



Amara steps up to the microphone.



She looks out at them.



So many faces. Some curious. Some tight. Some already defensive, though she has not spoken yet. Some relieved, as if they hope she will say something humorous, something that will allow them to laugh and return to comfort. Some afraid, not of her, but of what she might force them to feel.



She adjusts the microphone slightly. It squeaks. The sound makes a few people flinch.



She breathes in.



The room waits.



Amara says, “Good afternoon.”



Her voice is steady. That steadiness surprises her. It’s not that she isn’t afraid. It’s that her fear has found a purpose and therefore has less room to roam.



She looks at the screen behind her, at King’s face, and she speaks as if she is speaking to him, not for him.



“I listened to what was said,” she begins, “and I want to add a few things that were missed.”



No one laughs.



Amara continues anyway.



“Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is not a holiday mascot. He is not a quote you can paste onto a slideshow to make yourselves feel aligned. He was a man who told the truth about this country’s violence, and he paid for it.”



She pauses. Not for effect. To make sure the words land.



She says, “He spoke against the Vietnam War. He called it out as a moral catastrophe. He said our nation was the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. Which people barely bring up because it’s not safe. It doesn’t let anyone go back to work feeling happy.”



A ripple moves through the room. Like wind through dry leaves.



She watches their faces change. The ones who did not know look startled, as if she is revealing something improper. The ones who did know look away, as if knowledge is a stain.



She says, “He linked war abroad to poverty at home. He said you cannot bomb people and then claim to love justice. He said you cannot spend on death and then pretend you do not have money for the living.”



The marketing woman stands near the podium, hands clasped, smile gone. Her eyes are wide. Her body is still, as if she is trying to disappear.



Amara continues.



“And he did not just believe in ‘love’ the way we like to say it now. Love wasn’t a decoration for him. Love was a demand. Love was what required him to name violence, not soften it.”



She feels her heart beating hard, but her voice stays even.



Amara says, “It’s easy to celebrate him when he’s reduced to dreams. It’s harder to sit with what he actually asked. He asked people to break their silence. He asked them to choose conscience over convenience.”



She looks at them again, letting her gaze move table to table.



She says, “And I am telling you, as we sit here eating lunch, the world is not quiet. People are being killed. People are being displaced. People are being hunted by policies and borders and uniforms. Children are learning the sound of drones and sirens and boots on stairs. Families are learning what it means to be made illegal.”



The room is so still she can hear a fork drop, soft against a plate.



She continues, “Gaza. Sudan. ICE raids. These aren’t separate from King. They are exactly what he was talking about when he said a nation that spends more on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”



A few people shift in their chairs. A man in the back clears his throat.



She did not stand up here to soothe them.



“You cannot honor him and refuse his critique. You cannot quote him and ignore what he said about empire and money and war. That’s not honoring. That’s laundering.”



The word laundering sits in the air.



She says, “What we did today, what we often do, is take the sharp parts of him and hide them so we can feel like good people without changing anything.”



She pauses again. She feels tears begin to gather behind her eyes, but she won’t let them fall. Not because tears would be weakness, but because tears can become a distraction. She doesn’t want them to focus on her feeling. She wants them to focus on the truth.



She says, more quietly now, “He wasn’t asking to be honored. He was asking to be heard.”



Amara stands very still. Her hands rest lightly on the podium. She can feel the polished wood. The podium is warm from the marketing woman’s hands. The warmth makes her think of how easily things pass from one person to another. A microphone. A message. A lie.



She says, “So I am asking you, on this day, to stop using his name as a lullaby. Stop using him as proof that you are good. He wasn’t killed for comforting you. He was killed because he troubled you with truth.”



No one speaks.



She looks at King’s photograph behind her. His face remains serious, unamused by their silence, but unafraid of it too.



Amara says, “That’s all.”



She steps back from the microphone.



For a moment, nothing happens.



Not even a cough.



The room does not clap. The room does not boo. The room simply stays suspended, as if everyone is waiting for someone else to decide what the correct response is.



She watches a few people glance at each other. She watches a manager’s eyes flick toward the HR table. She watches the marketing woman swallow hard, as if she has been slapped.



She expects, briefly, for a man with a title to stand and speak. She expects someone to say something about “keeping it respectful.” She expects the language of containment to arrive and wrap the room back into safety.



But none of that comes.



The silence expands.



Amara steps down from the platform.



Her shoes sink slightly into the carpet with each step, as if the building itself wants to swallow her.



She walks past her table. Someone there looks up at her with wide eyes, as if she has burned their invisible rule book. Another person keeps staring at their plate, as if the chicken can erase what happened. Someone’s mouth opens as if to speak, then closes. The words die before they are born.



She does not stop.



She walks toward the exit.



The banner near the doorway still reads MLK DAY OF SERVICE. The words are unchanged. She passes beneath them as if walking out from under a low ceiling.



In the lobby outside the ballroom, the air is cooler. The hotel smells like citrus cleaner and old perfume. People move through the space with coats on their arms and phones in their hands, not knowing what happened in the room behind the closed doors.



She stands still for a moment, just breathing.



Her heart is still pounding, but now it feels like a drum that has returned to its proper place in her body. Not panic. Rhythm.



Amara thinks, briefly, of the people inside. She thinks of their discomfort. She thinks of their silence. She thinks of how tonight, some of them will sit around their kitchen table and tell the story of the Black woman who “lost it.”

She reaches for the name badge pinned to her sweater, pulls it off gently, and stares at it for a moment. Then her mouth slowly curls into the widest smile she’s ever had in this building.

She tosses the name badge into a trash can near the front door.

Then she walks into the cold.



No applause follows.



It is enough.

