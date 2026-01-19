In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans Jorgensen's avatar
Hans Jorgensen
1d

Thank you! The pain and the power in this are evocative. Using his name as a lullaby - that encapsulates so much! It is time to be awake to love as a creative soul force, and our societal resistance to it still across race, gender and immigration status. I will be thinking of this today, in Minneapolis with others.

Reply
Share
Tabu234's avatar
Tabu234
1d

Absolutely beautiful-thank you. I’m always curious why every holiday and especially this one is referred to as Happy…

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frederick Joseph · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture