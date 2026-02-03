I saw a video of a Latino ICE agent targeting a protester because of his accent. The man said, simply: you have an accent too. I sat with that moment for a long time. This story was born from that recognition.

The order comes before anything has gone wrong.



That is the first lie.



The crowd is standing still when the canisters go up. People are holding signs at waist level, the way you hold a child’s drawing when you want to be careful with it. A woman is passing out water from a plastic crate. A man kneels to tie his daughter’s shoe, her small foot lifted like an offering. Someone is filming—not shouting, not rushing—just holding the phone steady, as if steadiness itself might be a form of protection.



“This is an unlawful assembly,” the loudspeaker says, flat and early.



Aníbal Reyes hears the word assembly and feels something in him settle, the way a lock clicks into place. Assembly is what they call people before they call them a problem. Assembly is how you make bodies sound temporary. Assembly is always a green light.



He does not look at the faces when the command is given. He looks at the space between them—the gaps, the breathing room, the imagined exits. Training teaches you to see emptiness before you see flesh. Emptiness is where force likes to go first.



“Proceed,” the voice says in his earpiece.



The canisters lift cleanly from the line, silver and quick, arcing past cardboard signs and raised hands and landing where the bodies are densest. They hit the pavement and spin. They hiss. The sound is small, almost polite, the way something dangerous often is at first.



The gas blooms.



White, then thicker. It spreads low before it rises. It moves like it knows where to go. It finds mouths. It finds eyes. It settles into the soft places first.



Someone coughs. Someone drops a sign. The chant breaks apart before it finishes forming. A child cries out once, and then the sound is swallowed by the burning.



Aníbal raises his weapon.



Rubber bullets are supposed to be merciful. That is the second lie.



He fires into the legs first, the way the manual instructs, but his aim drifts. It always does when he hears the accents. The rolled r. The flattened vowel. The sound that lives too close to his own mouth.



“¡Oye!” someone shouts. “¡Hay niños aquí!”



Children.



Aníbal does not stop.



An older man stumbles forward, hands up, eyes already red, already ruined. “No estamos haciendo nada,” the man says, and the words land wrong in Aníbal’s ear. Too familiar. Too close to home.



Aníbal adjusts his grip and fires again.



The older man goes down hard, the sound of his body hitting pavement sharp and final as punctuation. Around him the crowd breaks into panic with nowhere to go. The gas thickens. People run into each other. A pregnant woman falls, but no one helps, because helping requires sight, and sight is gone.



“Back up!” Aníbal shouts, though there is nowhere to back up to. He likes the sound of command in his mouth. It fills a space that used to ache for power.



Suddenly, in the distant fog of gas, a woman screams his name.

“¡Aníbal!”



He does not know her. He is certain of that. But she says it with the cadence of recognition, the way you say a name you have been holding for a long time.



“¡Aníbal!”



He flinches.



The sound cuts through the gear, the helmet, the practiced distance. It reaches something unarmored. He fires again, too fast this time, the shot going wide and striking a teenager in the shoulder. The boy spins, surprised, as if tapped rather than struck, and then the pain catches up to him and he folds inward, arms tight around himself.



“Move!” Aníbal yells. “Get back!”



A woman with gray threaded through her hair suddenly walks out of the fog and past the boy who runs without even looking at her. She is small. She is the only person not panicking. She does not move.



“You don’t have to do this,” she says, in English this time, careful, measured. “Papi. You don’t have to.”



Papi.



The word lands heavier than any projectile.



Aníbal fires the gas launcher at her feet.



She disappears into the white.



Later—much later—he will tell himself that he did not know if she fell. That he could not see. That he did not see where she went because visibility was compromised.

That is the third lie.

*****

By nightfall the footage of ICE’s earlier operation is everywhere.

The comments split like a fault line. Some people are screaming that anyone who ran deserved what they got, that protests are chaos by default, that order has to look like force to count as order. Others watch the same clips and say it was excessive, say you can hear the moment the line tips from control into punishment, say you don’t fire gas into a crowd with strollers and call it restraint.



Aníbal watches none of it.



He drives to the hotel with the windows down despite the cold, the gas still clinging to his clothes, his hair, the soft skin behind his ears. His eyes burn. He does not blink. Blinking feels like a concession.



The room is quiet when he enters. Too quiet. The kind of quiet that has learned how to wait.



He stands in the kitchenette for a long time without turning on the light. The dark presses against him, intimate, familiar. He can still hear the hiss of the canisters if he listens for it. He can still feel the recoil in his hands.



In the sink, the faucet drips.



One drop. Then another.



He does not remember turning it on.



“Stop,” he says aloud, to the room, to himself, to whatever might be listening.



The drip continues.



He goes to the bathroom and scrubs his hands until the skin is raw. The smell lingers anyway. It always does. There are some things soap will not argue with.



When he looks up, the mirror is fogged.



He wipes it with his sleeve.



For a moment, there is nothing there but his own face. It’s older than he remembers, the lines around his mouth fixed into something close to disdain.



Then suddenly the space is filled with gas fog, curling inward, gathering shape.



There is a man standing behind him in the mirror.



Aníbal spins.



The bathroom is empty.



His heart hammers, loud and unruly. He presses a hand to the sink to steady himself. His reflection stares back, wide-eyed now, almost pleading.

He does not look again.



He turns off the light and goes to bed without eating.



Sleep does not come easy. When it does, it brings no mercy.



*****



Aníbal dreams he is standing in a field he does not recognize. The ground is dry and cracked, the earth split open like a mouth that has been screaming too long. The sky hangs low and colorless, neither day nor night.



Someone is digging.



The sound of the shovel is steady, patient. Each strike lands with purpose.



Aníbal turns toward it.



The man digging is old, but not fragile. His back is straight. His hands are strong. His clothes are worn thin in places that speak of work done over lifetimes, not years. He moves like someone who knows the weight of the ground and does not resent it.



“You’re late,” the man says, without looking up. Aníbal has not heard this accent since he was a boy visiting family in Puerto Plata.



“Who are you?” Aníbal asks.



The man stops digging. He rests his hands on the shovel handle and finally turns.



His face is Aníbal’s face and not his face at all. The bones are familiar. The eyes are not. They are dark and bright at the same time, holding more than one century in them.



“You don’t recognize me,” the man says. It is not a question.



“I don’t—”



“I know,” the man says. “They worked hard on that.”



The wind moves through the field, carrying with it a sound like distant voices. Like prayer misremembered.



“What do you want?” Aníbal asks.



The man smiles, and there is no kindness in it.



“I want you to look,” he says.



He steps aside.



Aníbal sees then that the hole the man was digging is not empty.



Bodies fill it. Men. Women. Children. Their faces are turned upward, mouths open, eyes clouded. Some are dressed in clothes Aníbal recognizes from the protest. Others wear garments older than the nation that taught him to pull a trigger.



“I don’t know these people,” Aníbal says.



The man’s smile fades.



“That,” he says, “is the problem.”



Aníbal wakes gasping, the sheets twisted around his legs like restraints.



The room smells faintly of soil.



*****



The man does not leave when Aníbal awakens.



He appears in reflective surfaces first. The vending machine windows at the ICE field office. The black screen of Aníbal’s phone. Always watching. Always waiting.



“You’re not real,” Aníbal tells him the third time he sees him, standing calm and solid in the glass of a conference room.



The man tilts his head.



“¿Estás seguro?” He clicks his teeth three times. “You put on a uniform every day that says otherwise.”



Aníbal stops attending briefings. He keeps his head down. He volunteers for overtime. He stays in motion because motion has always been his alibi.



It does not help.



The man begins to speak when Aníbal is in the field.



He speaks during raids, he speaks over gas, he speaks louder than the screams. His voice threading through the chaos.

“Listen to how the gringos say your name,” the man whispers as Aníbal cuffs a woman whose hands are shaking too badly to resist.



Aníbal tightens the cuffs.



“You wear the badge like a mask,” the man says. “But the face underneath still belongs to us. Tu familia.”



“Shut up,” Aníbal mutters.



Another agent looks at him, confused.



“You say something, Reyes?” the agent asks.



Aníbal shakes his head.



The next time Aníbal sees him, it is in a hallway.



Aníbal turns the corner and there he is.



Not reflected. Not implied. Standing fully in the world as if he has paid rent here.



The ancestor is holding a small object in his hand.



A coin, maybe. A medallion. Something round that catches the window light and throws it back with contempt.



Aníbal stops so hard his sunglasses nearly fly off.



“What are you doing here?” he whispers.



Two agents pass behind him, laughing softly at something on a phone. They do not react. They do not glance up. They do not see the man holding the medallion at all.



The ancestor’s eyes follow the agents the way a hawk follows a field mouse: without hurry, without doubt.



Aníbal’s mouth goes dry.



“Why are you in my head?”



The ancestor shifts the object in his palm. The light flickers across it.



“Is that where you put everyone?” he asks. “In your head. So you can pretend your world is clean.”



Aníbal swallows. The hallway tilts slightly, or maybe his body does.



“What is that in your hand?”



The ancestor holds it up.



It is not a coin. It is thinner, darker, with a surface that seems to drink light as well as reflect it. The edges are smooth, worn by fingers that have needed it. On one side, an emblem: a bird in mid-flight, wings spread. On the other, a set of marks that are not letters and not quite symbols. Something between. Something that feels like it predates the rules of this place.



Aníbal’s stomach tightens with recognition he cannot name.



The ancestor’s face is unreadable.



“This is something I kept,” he says. “Even when they told me to forget.”



“They?” Aníbal says, though he somehow knows the answer will hurt.



The ancestor’s gaze sharpens.



“I used to wonder whether they invented forgetting.” he says softly. “But I realized on the other side, they just perfected it. Polished it. Made it policy.”



Aníbal’s radio crackles. A voice calls his name. “Reyes. You coming to get briefed on this sweep or what?”



He touches his earpiece without looking away from the ancestor. “Yeah,” he says. “I’m coming.”



The ancestor steps aside as if granting him passage.



Aníbal walks forward.



The moment he passes the ancestor, a cold shoots through his ribs, like a hand entering him. His breath catches. His vision stutters. Just a fraction. Then steadies.



He reaches the stairwell and grips the railing.



His hand comes away damp.



He looks down.



Not sweat.



Wet soil.



Dark and granular, lodged beneath his nails as if he has been digging.



He scrubs his hand against his pants, but the dirt clings, as though it has found its rightful place.



*****



The sweep was routine. That is what they call it.



Routine, as if repetition makes cruelty less deliberate.



Aníbal and two others move through a set of offices where people have been called in for “processing.” The word processing is a machine word, a word designed to keep guilt from catching on skin.



The people sit in rows of plastic chairs. Some have folders in their laps. Some have children leaning against them, small heads heavy with exhaustion. The room is too cold. It’s late-winter, but the air conditioner runs without mercy, a steady reminder that comfort belongs to the building, not the bodies inside it.



Another agent—a man with a buzzcut and a celtic cross tattoo on his neck—leans down toward a woman holding a toddler.



“You got ID?” he asks.



The woman nods, fumbling with a wallet. Her hands shake.



The toddler looks up at Aníbal. Big eyes. No understanding yet of what uniforms mean.



The ancestor suddenly appears behind the toddler’s chair.



Aníbal stiffens.



The ancestor’s hand rests lightly on the back of the chair, possessive and tender at once, the way you might touch something you love and cannot save.



“Look,” he says without moving his mouth.



Aníbal tries not to.



But the child turns, as if hearing something, and fixes his gaze on empty air—the spot where the ancestor stands.



The toddler’s face scrunches.



He begins to cry.



A sharp, startled wail that lifts the room’s attention like a sheet snapped in the wind.



“Hey, hey,” the mother whispers, panicked. “No llores. No llores, mi amor.”



The toddler reaches one small hand toward the ancestor.



His fingers grasp at nothing.



The ancestor’s eyes narrow, surprised.



“You see him?” Aníbal breathes, barely audible.



The toddler continues crying, body stiffening as if resisting a cold that is not the air conditioner.



The ancestor’s gaze slides to Aníbal.



“You thought I was only yours,” he says quietly. “But I’m older than your private shame.”



The other agent straightens, annoyed. “Kid’s wound up,” he mutters. “Reyes, why can you people can never shut your children up?”



You people.



The phrase slices through Aníbal, not because it is new, but because it names what he has been trying to hide: that he has made himself into an exception, an individual, a man detached from any “you.”



Aníbal takes one step forward, then stops.



The ancestor’s voice comes low and precise.



“Do you hear him?” he asks. “Do you hear how easily he says it? Like the world gave him permission. Like you gave him permission.”



Aníbal’s jaw tightens.



He wants to correct the other agent, to say Don’t talk to her like that. He wants to say She’s a mother. He wants to say We are not supposed to—



But his mouth does what it always does when confronted with the cost: it stays closed.



Silence has always been his favorite weapon.



The ancestor watches him choose it.



*****



That night the power goes out.



Not the whole neighborhood. Not the whole city. Just Aníbal’s hotel room.



The front desk attendant can’t explain it, but promises to send a technician soon. Aníbal checks his phone for service alerts. The screen is black. Not asleep. Black. Dead.



He tries the light switch again, as if insistence can become electricity.



Nothing.



In the dark, the drip from the faucet is louder. More deliberate. Like a countdown.



He moves carefully, shoulders tense, hands open in front of him.



His room is familiar in the way a lie is familiar—you live in it long enough and it starts to feel like the truth.



He bumps the edge of the counter and swears under his breath.

“¡Coño!”



A few feet away, a small sound.



A scrape.



He freezes.



There is no TV light. No streetlight spill through the blinds. The darkness is thick, almost textured.



“Who’s there?” he calls, trying to sound like command and not fear.



No answer.



He steps forward, one foot at a time, as though approaching an animal that might bolt.



Then he sees it.



In the center of the living room, a rectangle of light on the floor, pale and steady as moonlight.



But the moon is not in the room.



The light is coming from the object the ancestor held—except now it is not in his hand.



It is on Aníbal’s floor.



He does not remember bringing it to the hotel.



The object hums softly, a vibration that seems to come up through the floorboards and into his bones.



He crouches and reaches toward it.



The moment his fingers hover over the surface, the light intensifies, and something changes in the air. Pressure, like the moment before thunder.



The ancestor’s voice fills the room.



Not from behind him, not from a corner, but from everywhere at once.



“Now,” the ancestor says. “Since you keep refusing to see.”



The rectangle of light expands, stretching across the room like a sheet being pulled taut.



The walls fall away.



Not collapse—fall away—as if the room has been peeled back to reveal what it was always hiding.



Aníbal is no longer in the hotel.



He is standing in a long room made of stone and heat. The air is thick with sweat and breath. Bodies press close together in the dim light: men, women, children. Some are sitting. Some are standing. Some are leaning against each other in exhaustion that looks like resignation.



The smell hits him hard: urine, fear, something metallic.



A detention center.



Not the modern kind with fluorescent lights and plastic chairs, but an older version. Older in architecture. Older in cruelty. A place built to hold people until they become smaller than themselves.



Aníbal stumbles backward.



His boot kicks something.



A chain.



He looks down.



A line of iron runs across the floor, anchored into the stone. Shackles hang from it like fruit.



“Where—” his voice cracks. “Where am I?”



The ancestor steps into view, solid as any living man.



“You’re where I was,” he says.



Aníbal stares.



“Let me go,” he whispers.



The ancestor lifts his chin slightly, as if listening to a distant sound.



“Listen,” he says.



Aníbal hears it then: voices beyond the wall. Men talking in a language that is not Spanish and not English, but something that feels like Spanish’s ancestor—rougher, older, with consonants that hit the air like stones.

The language is Taíno.

He catches fragments: orders, counts, laughter that does not belong in a place like this.



“What is this?” Aníbal asks, dizzy.



“A processing room,” the ancestor says. “A place that predates your badge and tear gas.”



Aníbal’s throat tightens.



“You are detained,” he says, as if naming it will make it comprehensible.



The ancestor’s eyes sharpen with something like pity.



“Just like I was captured,” he corrects. “And then sold. And then used. And then discarded. In that order.”



Aníbal opens his mouth, closes it.



The room shifts slightly, as though time itself is turning a page.



A young man is dragged in—barefoot, wrists raw, eyes wild. He looks around and meets Aníbal’s gaze.



The young man’s face is Aníbal’s face.



Not exactly. But close enough to steal breath.



Aníbal recoils.



“That’s—” he starts.



“That’s me,” the ancestor says. “Before I became the ghost you keep trying to run from.”



The younger version of the ancestor is shoved into a corner. Someone yells. Someone laughs. The sound of a strike. Flesh meeting fist echoes off stone.



Aníbal flinches as if hit.



He turns to the ancestor.



“Why are you showing me this?”



The ancestor steps closer until his face is inches from Aníbal’s.



“So you will stop pretending you are new,” he says. “So you will stop pretending you invented survival by betraying it.”



Aníbal’s hands tremble.



“I didn’t do this to you,” he whispers.



The ancestor’s expression hardens.



“No,” he says. “You do it to them.”



The room shudders.



The stone walls blur.



The air thins, then thickens again.



Now they are in a different place: a crowded ship hold, bodies stacked like cargo, the sea’s groan above them. A woman whispers prayers. A man vomits and sobs. A child’s eyes stare into nothing with the calm of shock.



Aníbal’s stomach lurches.



“You think borders began with paperwork,” the ancestor says. “But borders began with chains.”



The scene shifts again, faster now, like the object on the floor is pulling them through time the way a hook pulls fish through water.



A plantation-like field. A man cutting cane under a sun that does not forgive. An overseer’s shout. A whip crack. Blood beading on skin. A woman singing low, the song not hope but a ledger. Names, losses, a way to remember what the world wants erased.



And then: An old packing shed at the edge of grape fields. A strike. Farmworkers holding signs where their tools should be. Sheriffs with batons. Tear gas, even then, drifting low through the vines, filling lungs already burned by dust and chemicals. A newspaper headline calling workers “agitators.” A hard line of police.



Then: a modern detention center. Fluorescent light. Plastic blankets. Cages. A child’s small hands gripping chain-link.



Aníbal’s knees buckle.



He falls to the ground.



The ancestor stands over him.



“Do you feel it?” he asks.



Aníbal can barely breathe.



The air tastes like the protest gas now, sharp and chemical. His eyes burn. His chest tightens with remembered coughing.



“It’s not—” he chokes. “It’s not the same—”



The ancestor’s voice cuts through him.



“It’s always the same,” he says. “Only the uniforms change.”



Aníbal looks up, desperate.



“I’m doing my job,” he says, the phrase out of his mouth before he can stop it, as automatic as breathing.



The ancestor’s face does not move.



“That’s what they said while they fed me to the ground,” he replies. “That’s what they said while they renamed me. That’s what they said while they burned my language out of my mouth.”



Aníbal’s eyes flood with tears he refuses to let fall.



“You have to understand,” he whispers.



The ancestor crouches, close enough that Aníbal can smell earth on him, can feel the cold of him.



“Understand,” the ancestor repeats, tasting the word like something foreign.



Aníbal’s shoulders shake, whether from fear or fury he cannot tell.



“You don’t know what it’s like,” he says. “If I don’t do it, someone else will. Someone worse.”



The ancestor’s gaze goes very still.



“Then why is it always you who chooses to be the one?” he asks.



Aníbal has no answer.



The ancestor rises.



He gestures toward the modern scene—the cages, the child’s hands, the plastic blankets shining like cheap salvation.



“Look at that child,” he says.



Aníbal looks.



The child turns his head, and the child’s face is the toddler’s face from the office earlier.



Same eyes. Same bewildered fear.



The child’s mouth moves, silent at first, then the sound breaks through like a radio catching signal.



“¿Dónde está mi mamá?”



Aníbal’s throat closes.



The ancestor’s voice is quiet now, almost tender.



“That child is asking where it began. Doesn’t care about the first border or first nation,” he says. “He wants his mother.”



Aníbal squeezes his eyes shut.



“Stop,” he whispers.



“Open them,” the ancestor says.



Aníbal opens his eyes.



The child is looking directly at him now.



Not through him. Not past him.



At him.



And the child says, in careful English, as if trying to obey the rules of a world that has already betrayed him:



“Why are you doing this?”



Aníbal’s breath leaves him in a broken sound.



He shakes his head, helpless.



“I’m—” he starts.



But the word sorry will not come.



Because sorry would require admitting a self capable of harm.



And Aníbal has built his entire life around not being that self, even while he performs that harm.



The ancestor steps between him and the child.



“You hear him?” he asks Aníbal. “This is the reckoning. Not for the state. The state will keep eating.”

The ancestor pauses for a moment.

“This is for you. For the part of you that still knows what a mouth is for besides orders.”



The light flickers.



The scenes dissolve.



Aníbal is back in his hotel room.



The power is still out.



He is on his knees, hands on the floor like a man praying to something he does not respect.



The object—dark, humming—rests in front of him.



He reaches out and grabs it, as if he can crush it, break it, throw it away.



The surface is cold.



Not cold like metal.



Cold like a grave.



A voice whispers from inside it, not the ancestor’s voice this time.



A chorus, faint but clear, layered with accents and ages and tongues.



Names.



Not spoken in a roll call way. Not bureaucratic.



Names spoken like candles being lit.



Aníbal’s fingers tighten around the object until his knuckles ache.



“Make it stop,” he whispers.



The ancestor appears in the doorway, watching.



“It won’t,” he says. “Not until you stop.”



Aníbal lifts his head, eyes burning.



“What do you want me to do?” he snaps. “Quit? Walk away? And then what? They’ll replace me tomorrow.”



The ancestor’s expression is calm, almost sad.



“Yes,” he says. “They will.”



Aníbal’s face twists.



“So what difference does it make?”



The ancestor steps into the room, slow and deliberate.



He points at the object in Aníbal’s hand.



“That difference,” he says. “That you will no longer be the hand holding the chain. That you will no longer be the mouth saying proceed. That you will no longer be the man who hears his own accent and decides it deserves pain.”



Aníbal’s chest rises and falls hard, as if he has been running.



He looks down at the object again.



It hums.



The names inside it continue.



Then, soft as a blade entering skin, the ancestor says:



“You think the haunting is punishment.”



Aníbal looks up.



The ancestor’s eyes hold him like a vice.



“No,” he continues. “The haunting is an invitation. To be human again. And you keep refusing.”



Aníbal’s lips tremble.



He hates the ancestor in that moment, hates him with the heat of a man confronted with himself.



But beneath the hate, beneath the fear, something else stirs.



Not goodness.



Not yet.



Something smaller. Older. A splinter of memory.



His mother’s voice, years ago, saying his name the way the woman at the protest did—as if it belonged to a whole family, not just one man.



A cousin’s laugh at a quinceañera.



The smell of mangú on a Sunday.



The sensation of being held, of being claimed by people who did not need paperwork to love him.



He closes his eyes.



The names continue.



When he opens them again, the ancestor is gone.



*****



There is another protest the next day at noon.



Same plaza. Same banners. New faces layered over old grief. Someone has chalked names of those murdered by ICE into the pavement, the letters already smudged by shoes, by wind, by the world’s negotiation with memory.



Aníbal stands at the edge of it, unmarked, anonymous. The object firmly in his palm. For the first time, he hears the chant not as noise but as breath. Collective, fragile, sustained.



No gas. No bullets.



Just voices.



The ancestor stands beside him, fully visible now, though no one else reacts. Aníbal’s presence feels heavier here, as if the ground recognizes him.



A woman steps onto a makeshift platform. She speaks into a megaphone, voice trembling but steady.



“They want us to believe this is inevitable,” she says. “They want us to believe harm is just how things are done.”



Murmurs of agreement ripple through the crowd.



Aníbal feels the object grow warmer in his hand.



The ancestor watches the woman, eyes unreadable.



“They will let some of us speak,” he says. “They just don’t let it change anything.”



Aníbal steps forward.



The movement feels enormous, like stepping off a ledge.



He does not climb the platform. He does not ask for the megaphone. He stands among the people and lifts the object into the air.



It hums louder now.



The sound is not electronic. It is not mechanical.



It sounds like breath moving through a throat that has waited too long to speak.



The chanting falters.



Heads turn.



Someone points.



“What is that?” a man asks.



Aníbal opens his mouth.



For a moment, nothing comes out.



The ancestor leans close.



Aníbal’s voice shakes.



“My name is Aníbal Reyes,” he says. “I was an agent of this state.”



A hush falls.



Someone swears softly.



A woman near the front stiffens, eyes narrowing. A man pulls his child closer.



Aníbal does not look away.



“I hurt people here,” he continues. “I hurt them on purpose. I hid behind policy and called it duty. I heard my own accent and chose violence.”



The words feel like knives leaving him, each one cutting something loose.



“I am not asking for forgiveness,” he says. “I don’t deserve it.”



The object pulses.



A low sound rolls outward, not loud but pervasive, like pressure change before a storm.



Aníbal lifts the object higher.



“It carries names,” he says. “Not numbers. Not cases. Names.”



The hum sharpens.



The first name slips free, audible now, clear as a bell.

Keith Porter.

Renee Nicole Good.

Genry Ruiz Guillen.

Nhon Ngọc Nguyen.

Then another.



Then another.



The air fills with them.



Names spoken aloud—not by Aníbal alone, but by the object itself, projecting something older than speech: testimony.



People gasp.



Someone begins to cry.



A woman collapses to her knees when a name matches the one stitched into her memory.



The ancestor’s face tightens with something like relief and something like grief renewed.



“They are not gone,” he says. “They are unfiled.”



Sirens wail at the edge of the plaza.



Aníbal does not turn.



“I thought that leaving would change nothing,” he says. “But staying made me a weapon.”



The crowd shifts, uncertain, electrified.



“I won’t be that again,” Aníbal says. “And I won’t be quiet.”



The object grows hot now, almost unbearable.



The ancestor grips Aníbal’s wrist.



“You cannot carry them forever,” the ancestor says. “This is not about martyrdom. This is about reckoning.”



Aníbal meets his gaze.



“Okay,” he says.



He slams the object onto the platform.



The sound is not an explosion.



It is a rupture.



Light fractures outward, not blinding but revealing. The chalked names flare. The cracks in the concrete widen, thin at first, then deeper, as if the ground itself is opening its mouth.



The air thickens with voices.



Not screams.



Witnesses.



The sirens cut off abruptly.



The ICE agents at the perimeter freeze, hands hovering near weapons they suddenly cannot lift. Their radios hiss and go dead. Their commands dissolve in their throats.



The ancestor stands tall now, luminous with something like recognition.



“This,” he says, “is what happens when the dead refuse to be processed.”



The plaza trembles.



Not violently. Deliberately.



The cracks in the ground trace shapes—borders undone, cages unwelded, lines erased.



The names rise one final time, a chorus cresting and breaking.



Then silence.



The light fades.



The pavement settles.



The chalk names remain.



Aníbal drops to his knees.



The object is gone.



So is the ancestor.



The crowd stands stunned, breathing together, unsure what, exactly, they have witnessed.



Aníbal looks up.



A child stands in front of him—the same age as the toddler from the office, eyes wide, steady.



“Are you okay?” the child asks.



Aníbal swallows.



“I don’t know,” he says.



The child nods, as if this is an acceptable answer.



*****



They arrest Aníbal an hour later.



Not for what happened in the plaza. There is no law for that.



They arrest him for insubordination. For breach. For “conduct unbecoming.”



The paperwork is thick. The language careful.



In the holding room, alone at last, Aníbal feels the quiet differently now.



Not empty.



Full.



The ancestor appears one final time, sitting across from him.



“You chose late,” the ancestor says. “But you chose.”



Aníbal meets his eyes.



“I won’t be redeemed,” he says.



The ancestor nods.



“No,” he agrees. “But you will be remembered correctly.”



The ancestor stands.



“When they tell this story,” he adds, “they will try to make you complicated.”



Aníbal huffs a bitter laugh.



“Let them,” he says.



The ancestor’s gaze is steady, final.



“You were simple,” he says. “You did harm. Then you stopped.”



The holding room light flickers.



When it steadies, the ancestor is gone.

