Dear Ones,



Yesterday, This Thing of Ours became a New York Times, USA Today, and Indie Bestseller.

It’s strange to even write that. Strange because I remember the silence before this story existed, and now I can hear the echoes of it everywhere—on shelves, in hands, in hearts. Because of all of you who have supported it.



In an era where they are working, relentlessly, to erase us—to erase our voices, our truths, our history, our books, our joy, our pain, our children—you said no.

You said: Not this one.

You said: We got us.



And I felt that. In the depths of my soul. I FELT THAT.



This wasn’t just sales. This was my Grandmommy’s prayers moving through paper. This was the ancestors whispering, write anyway. This was every teacher who gave me a pen instead of punishment. Every librarian who smiled when I was loud in quiet places. My editor, Kaylan, being patient with me when I took a year to rewrite the entire book. Every person who seeks out my work, despite how algorithms and industries try to silence me.

This was community. This was resistance. This was love.



And love, I’ve come to learn, is not always soft. Sometimes love is what keeps the story alive when they want it dead. Sometimes love looks like a stranger holding your book and saying, this is exactly what we need. That kind of love builds something that cannot be undone.



So thank you. For showing up not just for me, but for anyone who needs this book like breath. For saying, in the clearest language we have left: Our stories will always matter.



You made this happen.

And I will never forget that.



With more love than I know how to hold,

Frederick

P.S. If you didn’t get your copy yet…

Buy This Thing of Ours