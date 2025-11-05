In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

In Retrospect with Frederick Joseph

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claudia's Tasty Bits's avatar
Claudia's Tasty Bits
6d

Beautifully said as always. I married into a family of Italian immigrants. That says it all. My husband manages buildings in the Bronx. He fears that his business will go out of business. I’m going to have faith that things will simply move towards fairness and equality all around. I’m prepared to have less so others can have more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marla Taviano's avatar
Marla Taviano
6d

SO FREAKING HAPPY FOR YOU ALL!!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frederick Joseph
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture