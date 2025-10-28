Motaz Malhees in a scene from” The Voice of Hind Rajab.” (Mime Films/Tanit Films via AP)

Author’s note: I saw The Voice of Hind Rajab at a private screening in New York City in early September 2025. It has not left me since.

There are some voices that do not belong to time. They enter you, and they stay. They stay because they are not sound but spirit, and spirit cannot die just because the body did.

I heard such a voice nearly two years ago on my Instagram timeline, and once again recently in a dark theater in New York City. It was the voice of a five-year-old girl named Hind Rajab, calling from Gaza, calling into a phone that became a bridge between life and the unspeakable. She said she was afraid. She said she was alone. And the broader world, once again, did not answer.



The film that carried her voice, The Voice of Hind Rajab, is not really a film. It is a mirror placed before our species. Kaouther Ben Hania, its director, has given us a reckoning disguised as art. She takes the real recording of Hind’s final call and builds around it a story of those who tried to reach her, who tried to believe that decency was still possible in a world that had decided it was not. The movie is not about the macro scale of the genocide in Gaza, but rather something smaller and far more devastating: the distance between those who suffer and those forced to watch.

Hind was trapped in a car on January 29, 2024. Her family had been attempting to flee the bombing in the Tel al‑Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City when their vehicle came under fire. The car, a small Kia Picanto, contained six of her relatives—her aunt, her uncle, and four cousins—all of whom were killed almost instantly when an Israeli tank opened fire.



In the immediate chaos her 15-year-old cousin, Layan, managed to place a desperate call to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. “They are shooting at us,” she said. “The tank is next to us.” Gunfire could be heard in the background. She was wounded. Then the phone went silent. She was gone. When the dispatchers called back, the phone was answered by Hind, small and alone.

“Everyone else is dead,” she said. “I’m so scared. Please come. Please call someone to come and take me.” Her voice broke. Her world had already shattered.



For more than three hours, the Palestine Red Crescent Society stayed on the phone with Hind, trying to keep her calm as she waited alone among the dead. When the Israeli military finally granted permission for a rescue, two paramedics were dispatched. They were instructed to follow a specific route laid out by the Israeli forces, a narrow path through an active war zone that would supposedly lead them safely to the child. As they approached the site, the medics radioed that they could see lasers moving across the walls and debris, tracking their vehicle. Moments later, the PRCS staff on the phone heard a burst of gunfire—and then silence.



A few minutes after that, Hind told the dispatchers that the tanks were moving closer. Then her voice, too, disappeared.



Nearly two weeks later, after Israeli forces withdrew and civilians were allowed to return to the neighborhood, searchers found the car. Hind’s small body was inside, still among the bodies of her relatives. Only a few feet away lay the charred shell of the ambulance. The two rescuers, Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, were dead. The child and the men who tried to save her had become part of the same atrocity, their final acts of courage consumed by the same violence that made their mercy necessary.

Credit: Palestinian Red Crescent Society

When the film ended, the room was silent. It was the kind of silence that reveals what people truly feel, because silence is never empty. It holds what we cannot say. Even in moments when there were no images on the screen, only sound—we still saw everything. We saw the car. We saw the night sky over Gaza, burning without stars. We saw the two heroic paramedics in the ambulance. We saw our fellow audience members, eyes wet, mouths closed.

I saw the worst of us, and I was ashamed.



When I left the theater, I walked into the noise of Manhattan. Sirens and horns, laughter and glass. It felt almost ungodly. Because the world outside that room had not changed. It never does. This is what distance does to us: it teaches us how to live with horror. It allows us to mistake comfort for innocence. And so we walk through streets that are loud with music and traffic while somewhere, always somewhere, a child is calling for help and no one will get there.



I remember seeing Hind’s name months before that night. I remember thinking how small the picture looked, how quickly the social media post would likely disappear into the endless scroll of tragedy. But not for me. Her voice followed me into that theater, into my conscience, and made me understand that distance is not measured in miles. It is measured in mercy. And mercy, in our time, has become a luxury.



The truth is that what happened to Hind Rajab has been happening forever. The world is a cemetery of small voices. We bury them beneath politics, beneath statistics, beneath the excuses of powerful men. We talk about ceasefires as if children can pause their dying to suit our diplomacy. We talk about “complexities” and “both sides” and “regrettable losses.” We invent language to make cruelty sound sophisticated. But the voice of a child does not obey our vocabulary. It breaks through it. It calls things by their true names.



Kaouther Ben Hania’s film does not decorate this pain. She lets it speak. She refuses to make tragedy poetic. There is no music to soften the sound, no camera angle to redeem it. Just the raw voice of a girl calling across time. The film, in this way, becomes essential viewing. It becomes what art was always meant to be: not a place to hide from truth, but a place to face it. And she faces it with a quiet, furious tenderness that reminds me of those who have tried, through their work, to make us see ourselves. Raoul Peck did it in Exterminate All the Brutes, uncovering how empire rewrites its own crimes and calls them civilization.

. Mahmoud Darwish did it for a lifetime, turning exile and erasure into poetry that refused to die. And here, in this film, the same question returns: what will we do with the knowledge of our crimes?

reminds us that is not enough to feel sadness. The world is full of people who feel sad and still change nothing. We have perfected the art of grief without transformation. We post about sorrow while participating in the machinery that creates it. We condemn destruction from the safety of comfort built on other people’s ruins. We listen to the suffering of others the way we listen to music.

I think of all the children whose names are known only for the way they were stolen from this world. Tamir Rice. Aiyana Stanley-Jones.

Wadea Al-Fayoume

The hundreds of Indigenous children buried under American schools. The ones who dig for cobalt in Congo so that we can charge our phones. The little ones whose hands are bloodied in sweatshops stitching the latest fast fashion. But Hind’s voice brings them back. She collapses time. She reminds us that history is not past; it is present tense. The violence that killed her lives in every empire that claims to protect peace while profiting from its absence.

From left, Saja Kilani, director Kaouther Ben Hania, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees, and producers Nadim Cheikhrouha, Odessa Rae, Jim Wilson, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, pose with a portrait of Hind Rajab, on the red carpet for the movie The Voice of Hind Rajab at Venice Film Festival. AFP

When They See UsThe Voice of Hind Rajab

There is a moment near the end of the film that I cannot forget. A dispatcher holds a radio long after the call has ended. The static fills the air. That sound is the sound of the world we have made. We have learned to live inside that static, to mistake its noise for order, its murmur for progress. But what if that static is not sound at all? What if it is the voice of the dead trying to speak through our indifference?



I have heard people ask whether we should be making films about such pain. Whether we should let the dead rest. But the dead are not resting. They are speaking. It is the living who sleep. What Kaouther Ben Hania has done is resurrection work. She has carried Hind’s voice, and the voices of thousands murdered in Gaza. She has placed them in our hands, and now we must decide what to do with them.



At the Venice Film Festival, the film received a standing ovation that lasted twenty-four minutes. Critics called it devastating. Tunisia has chosen it as its Oscar submission. Yet even with all that, American distributors hesitate. They say it is too political. They mean it is too honest. Because honesty is dangerous in a country that survives on selective compassion. It asks us to look at the mirror and see who we truly are. And who we are is a people who clap for truth in dark rooms and forget it in the daylight.



This film removes masks. It forces us to look at what our distance has cost. To realize that love, in the deepest sense, is to refuse to look away. And that refusal is the beginning of responsibility.



It has been weeks since I saw the film, yet I still hear her. I hear her in the subway brakes, in the rhythm of rain on glass, in children playing in the park. This is why Hind Rajab’s voice will outlive us all. It will echo through archives and film reels and hard drives, through the hearts of those who once believed that the world could not possibly get worse. It will haunt us, not because it is tragic, but because it is true.



Somewhere between her last words and our applause lies the distance between who we think we are and who we have shown ourselves to be. The question now is not whether we can hear her. It is whether we are brave enough to listen.

Addendum

Before publishing this piece, I shared it with my dear friend Amed Khan, who is not only one of the producers of The Voice of Hind Rajab, but also one of the world’s most relentless humanitarians. Amed has spent his life moving quietly but urgently across borders, evacuating families, rebuilding communities, and doing what governments often claim is impossible. So much so that he was recently a central figure in helping Hind’s surviving family evacuate Gaza. They are now safe.



When I asked him what message he wanted people to carry forward from this essay, he had this to say:



“Please keep up the pressure, because I truly believe that the people in the streets all over the world had a huge impact. And I think that’s what Trump was responding to when he said to Netanyahu, ‘You can’t fight the world.’



It’s not leaders — it’s just normal people on the streets everywhere, in every corner, in every village. Whether it’s a small town in America with three people, or a medium-sized village in Spain with five or ten thousand people — Greece, Italy, everywhere — Korea, Japan, you name it.”

Amed’s words reminds us that history only changes when ordinary people refuse to be silent. That the power of conscience is not abstract. It is collective. And that Hind’s voice, carried through art and amplified through action, is still calling us to answer.