When I was a kid, my family depended on programs like SNAP to make it through the month. There were nights when my mother would stand in the kitchen with a stack of coupons and a prayer, trying to stretch a few dollars into dinner. The fridge wasn’t always full, but the love was. I didn’t know it then, but those moments of worry and faith taught me everything I know about resilience and community.



That’s why this moment hurts.



Millions of families across the country are waiting to hear if they’ll have enough to eat this month. The government has announced it will only cover half of November’s SNAP benefits (which could still take months to receive). That means parents will be skipping meals so their children can eat, neighbors will be checking in on one another more often, and families already living on the edge will be pushed further into hardship.



When I hear this news, I don’t see policy or numbers. I see my mother’s face all those years ago. I see my neighbors. I see the families who remind me of where I come from.



So today, through my organization We Have Stories, I am personally donating $10,000 to help. That amount is enough to support roughly 66 families—but as I write this, more than 90 families have already requested assistance. And based on what we’re seeing, that number will likely at least triple by Friday when we begin distributing funds. My hope is that others will join me so we can reach every family who needs help.



We will be giving $150 directly to families who sign up on our website, first come first served, to help them put food on the table this month.



But I need your help to go further.

Every dollar you give will go straight to families. No middlemen. No waiting. Just immediate relief through CashApp and Zelle. When you donate, you are saying to someone, I see you. You matter. You are not forgotten.



If you have ever been in a difficult position, or if you simply believe no one in this country should go hungry, I hope you will join me. Whether you give $5 or $50, your generosity will mean more families can eat, more parents can rest, and more children can wake up to breakfast waiting for them.

This is what community looks like.

This is what love in action looks like.

This is what we can do together.

Donate

I’m really counting on this community to help lift this effort, because it seems my posts about it are being suppressed across social media, and families who need support can’t afford for this to go unseen.