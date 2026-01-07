Most of what I write lives in my Notes app. No plan. No audience. Just sentences trying to breathe. Scenes without endings. Thoughts I don’t intend to return to. Some of them are only meant to exist long enough to tell me the truth and then disappear.



Maybe most of them will never become anything else.



These three stayed.



I’m sharing them because they might recognize something in you the way they recognized something in me.

The song I was listening to when writing them:



Song on the Beach - Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett

If my work has ever moved you, taught you, or made you feel seen, please consider ordering my novel This Thing of Ours or becoming a paid subscriber. I keep my writing free because I believe in access, but sustaining that vision takes support. Your contribution helps me keep creating with care and honesty.