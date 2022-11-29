Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to weekly essays. Never miss an update.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to In Retrospect
People
2X NYT and USA Today Bestselling Author | ILA Book Award Winner | Forbes Under 30 Marketer | 📚 We Alive, Beloved, Patriarchy Blues, Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream, Better Than We Found It, The Black Friend | Instagram: FredTJoseph | he/him