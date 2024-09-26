Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Confronting the Weight of Our Deaths
Marcellus Williams, Lebanon, Sudan, Gaza, me, and you.
21 hrs ago
•
Frederick Joseph
118
Share this post
Confronting the Weight of Our Deaths
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
The Quiet Power of a New Day
Two poems to help you find strength in the simple act of waking up.
Sep 22
•
Frederick Joseph
64
Share this post
The Quiet Power of a New Day
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
The White Supremacist In Trump's Ear
Reflecting on Laura Loomer and the danger she poses to us all.
Sep 18
•
Frederick Joseph
69
Share this post
The White Supremacist In Trump's Ear
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Trump Babbles His Way To Defeat
Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump. But was her vision enough?
Sep 11
•
Frederick Joseph
81
Share this post
Trump Babbles His Way To Defeat
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
Invest In The Children
Our annual effort to support students navigating economic hardship.
Sep 10
•
Frederick Joseph
38
Share this post
Invest In The Children
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
There Is Still Beauty
Being Here and Resilient in a World on the Brink
Sep 3
•
Frederick Joseph
101
Share this post
There Is Still Beauty
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
August 2024
They Shouldn't Have Been Silenced
On the DNC and the speech we should have heard.
Aug 23
•
Frederick Joseph
165
Share this post
They Shouldn't Have Been Silenced
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
34
Hold Space For One Another
We can't change anything, unless empathy is carried with us.
Aug 10
•
Frederick Joseph
141
Share this post
Hold Space For One Another
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
40
Bangladesh Reminds Us To Imagine
On the importance of pushing for better in the face of political pragmatism.
Aug 6
•
Frederick Joseph
125
Share this post
Bangladesh Reminds Us To Imagine
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
July 2024
I Am Rarely Seen, But Here I Am Found
On Jive Poetic's "Skip Tracer" and the power of an artist's sight.
Jul 30
•
Frederick Joseph
44
Share this post
I Am Rarely Seen, But Here I Am Found
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Kamala Must Contain Multitudes
On Palestine, policing, and Kamala Harris's path to the White House.
Jul 23
•
Frederick Joseph
279
Share this post
Kamala Must Contain Multitudes
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
35
Save Your Thoughts and Prayers
Reflecting on responses to the Donald Trump "shooting."
Jul 14
•
Frederick Joseph
421
Share this post
Save Your Thoughts and Prayers
frederickjoseph.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
243
© 2024 Frederick Joseph
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts