In Retrospect

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Confronting the Weight of Our Deaths
Marcellus Williams, Lebanon, Sudan, Gaza, me, and you.
  
Frederick Joseph
16
The Quiet Power of a New Day
Two poems to help you find strength in the simple act of waking up.
  
Frederick Joseph
10
The White Supremacist In Trump's Ear
Reflecting on Laura Loomer and the danger she poses to us all.
  
Frederick Joseph
6
Trump Babbles His Way To Defeat
Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump. But was her vision enough?
  
Frederick Joseph
13
Invest In The Children
Our annual effort to support students navigating economic hardship.
  
Frederick Joseph
2
There Is Still Beauty
Being Here and Resilient in a World on the Brink
  
Frederick Joseph
22

August 2024

They Shouldn't Have Been Silenced
On the DNC and the speech we should have heard.
  
Frederick Joseph
34
Hold Space For One Another
We can't change anything, unless empathy is carried with us.
  
Frederick Joseph
40
Bangladesh Reminds Us To Imagine
On the importance of pushing for better in the face of political pragmatism.
  
Frederick Joseph
15

July 2024

I Am Rarely Seen, But Here I Am Found
On Jive Poetic's "Skip Tracer" and the power of an artist's sight.
  
Frederick Joseph
7
Kamala Must Contain Multitudes
On Palestine, policing, and Kamala Harris's path to the White House.
  
Frederick Joseph
35
Save Your Thoughts and Prayers
Reflecting on responses to the Donald Trump "shooting."
  
Frederick Joseph
243
© 2024 Frederick Joseph
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture